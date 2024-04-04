Elizabeth Hurley insists that she was not another influential Elizabeth in Prince Harry's life. The 58-year-old British actress was a guest on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was asked by a fan about the rumors that she is the mystery "older" woman that 39-year-old Harry writes about losing his virginity to in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

"That was ludicrous!" Hurley said in response. "He said, 'She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.' And they were like, 'Ah, it's Elizabeth.' It was absurd. It was ridiculous."

She added, "It was like saying, 'He's great-looking. He's American.' Oh, it's Andy Cohen."

To further bring home the fact that she was not the woman in question, Hurley noted, "I've never met him in my life."

Elizabeth Hurley and Prince Harry's father, King Charles III, in 1999 - Dave Benett/Getty Images

Prince Harry -- the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, who is married to Meghan Markle, and living in California with their two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2 -- calls losing his virginity an "inglorious episode" in Spare, and claims it was with an "older woman."

"She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she'd smacked my rump and sent me off to graze," Harry recounts in the book. "Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub. Obviously, someone had seen us."

Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, was released in January 2023. - Angela Weiss/Getty

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2021 and left the United Kingdom. Princess Diana's youngest son remains estranged from the royals due, in part, to his tell-all memoir, which discusses several members of the family, including his father, King Charles III, older brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, at length.

While Hurley says she's never met Harry, she has met King Charles numerous times and Prince William.

Hurley and Harry were also both involved in the 2023 lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail.

Prince William and Elizabeth Hurley in 2016 - Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In her romantic life, Hurley was previously married to Indian businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011. She had a longtime romance with actor Hugh Grant as well as the late American businessman Steve Bing. Hurley and Bing are parents to son Damian Hurley.

Damian wrote and directed the upcoming film, Strictly Confidential, which stars his mother. The mother-son duo recently spoke to ET about the upcoming project, which is Damian's directorial debut.

"You were my first choice," Damian shared with his mother about casting her in the film. "You made me a promise when I was eight years old and I was making my little short films, running around with a camcorder and torturing every lone suffering family member or friend I could get my hands on. You promised me that if I ever made a real movie, you would be in it and so I thought I'd call you on your promise, and you delivered."

Strictly Confidential is in theaters, on digital and on demand April 5.

