Elsa Pataky regrets nothing.

The Spanish actress, who's married to Chris Hemsworth, admits that she wouldn't take back any of her tattoos, including the matching ink she shares with her brother-in-law, Liam Hemsworth's, ex Miley Cyrus. In 2016, Elsa, Miley and friends got identical wave tattoos.

"I don't regret any of them," Elsa shares in a new interview with Vogue Australia. "They’re symbols and I love having them and it reminds me of those moments."

While Elsa doesn't comment further on Liam and Miley's split, she previously told Hola! that her brother-in-law "deserves the best."

"My brother-in-law, well… After a relationship that you've dedicated 10 years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well. He’s a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better," she said. "You always find support in your family, and he's joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed."

Liam and Miley split in August, after 10 years together and less than a year of marriage. The news came as the singer was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter on vacation in Italy; the women have since gone their separate ways. The actor filed for divorce from Miley on Aug. 25.

Elsa, meanwhile, covers the February issue of Vogue Australia with her and Chris' three children, daughter India Rose, 7, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 5. The Fate of the Furious star opens up about why she and her family moved to Australia and her decision to take a step back from acting.

"My daughter started to get scared of photos, actually," Pataky says. "So we realized this is not a way to live, because you just become enclosed in a house. I love nature and I love to be outside, and I wanted my kids to have that freedom, so we decided to leave."

As for slowing down her career, she says, "Hollywood consumes you in such a way that it feels like work all the time. I think when you’re in it you don’t even realize but when you get out, it changes everything."

"My goal was always, when I have kids, to be in a place that’s not the city. I want them to grow up in nature, because I crave that" Elsa explains. "But that step did take me away from one of my big passions in life: acting, and it was a big change. But I changed my life to be a mum, which I think is just the most amazing thing in the world … I wanted to pick my kids up, I wanted to take them to school, I wanted to be part of the school and be involved in what they do."

Chris has previously told ET that his wife "sacrificed everything" for him. Watch the video below to hear what the Avengers star said.

