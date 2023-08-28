Elton John is back home after a brief hospitalization over the weekend after falling at his villa in Nice, France.

The 76-year-old singer was taken to the orthopedic department of the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco where he was treated for minor injuries.

"We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure," John’s rep tells ET. "Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."

John has been spending the summer in France with his husband David Furnish and their two sons after completing his long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July. The iconic musician wrapped up an incredible five-decade run with his final planned tour performance in Stockholm, Sweden, telling the crowd it's been "52 years of pure joy."

The British singer added that the night was "magical."

"I'm trying to process it, and I don't think it will sink in for a while yet that I've finally finished touring," John told Entertainment Weekly after the show. "I can't tell you how much I'm going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me — it will stay with me forever."

"When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn't have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour — and the whole world — would have experienced in the next five years," John said. "And every step of the way, my fans have been there. They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient, and they have kept turning out for every single last show."

The "Tiny Dancer" singer bid America farewell in November, with his final U.S. performance at Dodger Stadium — the famed setting for John's 1975 breakout stadium concerts.

