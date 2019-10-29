Emilia Clarke knows that the next Game of Thrones series will be exactly as it's supposed to be.

News broke on Tuesday that an untitled GoT prequel series starring Naomi Watts -- which filmed its pilot over the summer -- was no longer going forward at HBO, according to multiple reports. (Later in the day, HBO programming president Casey Bloys revealed at WarnerMedia Day that a different Game of Thrones spinoff, titled House of the Dragon, had received a full series order.)

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with Clarke at the New York City premiere of her upcoming holiday film, Last Christmas, on Tuesday night, where the actress had just heard the news of the cancelled prequel.

"I'm not really too sure [what happened]," she said of the show, which was set to take place thousands of years before the original series. "It's difficult to get stuff made. I wonder. Maybe it'll be reincarnated at some point, but if it wasn't meant to happen now, then I'm sure it's because they know that it wasn't going to be as perfect as it should have been."

Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen on the massively successful original series -- based on the fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin -- from 2011-19. The show's stars (or at least those whose characters survived until the end) bid farewell to life in Westeros this past spring, however, they recently reunited at the Emmy Awards -- where Game of Thrones won Best Drama Series -- and then again at Clarke's birthday party!

The actress, who turned 33 last week, shared a photo to her Instagram from her fun festivities, posing with co-stars Kit Harington and Jason Momoa.

"Reunions never looked this hairy," she captioned the shot with her former on-screen love interests. She joked about the pic with ET, noting, "I've done very well."

"We're all really good friends still, and so I had a birthday party and I was like, 'Who's in town?'" Clarke added of the gathering. "I mean, I'm best friends with Kit's wife, Rose [Leslie], they live literally two doors down, so I see them on the regular, but Jason was in town and it was, yeah, magical."

The actress switched gears from fantasy to rom-com for her upcoming film,Last Christmas, in which she plays a unlucky woman named Kate, who meets a mysterious stranger (played by Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding) as she is struggling to recover from a traumatic near-death experience. For Clarke, who revealed in March that she'd previously had to undergo brain surgery after suffering multiple aneurysms, it was "hard not to" relate to her character's experiences.

"We both had medical traumas around the same time in our lives, so there's a huge amount of Kate's truth that kind of reflected my own truth as well," she noted. "We deal with them in slightly different ways -- my liver is in still intact -- but there was some crossover there for sure."

See more about the movie in the video below. Last Christmas is in theaters Nov. 8.

