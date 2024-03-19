Emily Ratajkowski is ending her marriage in style.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old model took to her Instagram page to celebrate her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard by sharing a photo of her wedding ring, which she turned into two separate rings.

"divorce rings," Ratajkowski captioned her post.

She also tagged Alison Lou Jewelry, crediting the company for taking the ring and reimagining the massive stones as their own jewelry pieces.

In the playful pics, the model and actress shows off the rings on her ring finger and pinkie while seemingly going topless. One of the rings features an oval diamond on a gold band and the other features a teardrop-shaped stone also on a gold band.

"We made the original two stone engagement ring that set the trend…Here we go again @emrata Divorce Rings™️," the company posted on their own account.

Ratajkowski first filed for divorce from the 36-year-old film producer in September 2022 after more than four years of marriage. The couple shares a 3-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

"Emily and Sebastian have split. They had been having issues as a couple for a bit," a source told ET at the time. "Emily is focused on herself and their son. Emily is adjusting to this change and plans to file for divorce soon."

Emily Ratajkowski and ex-husband Sebastian Bear McClard - Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet

In 2023, Ratajkowski spoke with ET at the Victoria's Secret World Tour fashion show, a full year after she first filed for divorce. At the time, the My Body writer said that despite a general negative outlook surrounding divorce, she found being separated to be a blessing. In a TikTok video, she said she finds being young and divorced "chic."

"I think there's a lot of taboo around divorce and a lot of shame. I think that isn't helpful, particularly for young women who are trying to get out of bad relationships," she told ET.

"I want to spread a little positivity and I think that divorce, deciding to leave a relationship despite the financial hardship, despite what it's going to mean for your kids, everything, is really brave. I want women to feel better about it," she said.

