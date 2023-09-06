Emily Ratajkowski isn't here for shame around divorce. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 32-year-old model at the Victoria's Secret World Tour fashion show in New York City on Wednesday, and she discussed the importance of empowering women who are going through a divorce.

Ratajkowski is no stranger to the subject, as she filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022, two months after they called it quits. She and her ex share a 2-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

"I think there's a lot of taboo around divorce and a lot of shame. I think that isn't helpful, particularly for young women who are trying to get out of bad relationships," she told ET. "I want to spread a little positivity and I think that divorce, deciding to leave a relationship despite the financial hardship, despite what it's going to mean for your kids, everything, is really brave. I want women to feel better about it."

As for her romantic status, after being linked to stars including Harry Styles and Eric Andre, Ratajkowski told ET she's happily single. "I like being single," she said. "[I'm] single for the first time in my life. I'm 32. I'm having fun."

Ratajkowski, who said she's "so honored" to be at the Victoria's Secret event, initially took to TikTok to share her thoughts on marriage and divorce, noting, "Personally I find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30."

"So it seems that a lot of ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30. As someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year, I'm 32, I have to tell you, I don't think there's anything better," she said on TikTok. "Being in your 20s is the trenches. There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life, everything, and having tried that married fantasy and realized that maybe it's not all it's cracked up to be and then you've got your whole life ahead of you."

Ratajkowski added, "So for all those people who are stressed or feeling stressed about that, about being divorced, it's good. Congratulations."

The Victoria's Secret World Tour will begin streaming Sept. 26 on Prime Video.

