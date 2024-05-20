Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Marries Evan McClintock

Hailie Jade is a wife! Eminem's 28-year-old daughter and her beau, Evan McClintock, have officially tied the knot.

The newly minted Mrs. McClintock shared photos from her big day on Instagram, showing off details from the couple's stunning ceremony.

In a carousel of images, Hailie wears a fitted dress featuring a strapless sweetheart neckline with a full mermaid style skirt and train. She wore her hair pulled back in an elegant chignon with a long veil and held a bouquet of classic white flowers. The groom looked dapper in a black tuxedo, but the famous father of the bride was nowhere to be seen in the collection of images.

"Waking up a wife this week 🥲💍⁣," Hailie captioned her carousel. "We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife 🤍"

The Just a Little Shady podcast host took to Instagram last February to announce Evan popped the question and she said yes. In her announcement, Hailie shared photos of Evan's proposal, which included a snap of him down on one knee and two pics of them popping a bottle of bubbly.

Although Hailie and Evan had been romantically linked for seven years, she kept the relationship out of the limelight. At that point, she had rarely posted pics on Instagram with Evan, but that's since changed since their engagement.

Later that month, Evan appeared on Hailie's podcast, during which they detailed the engagement and shared more details on their longtime romance.

Evan revealed he first thought about proposing to her last summer at Lollapalooza in Chicago, where Hailie was going to broadcast her second episode.

Ultimately, Evan said he nixed the idea because he thought Hailie had a lot going on during that time. But he wasn't deterred. Evan said the plan was still in motion. And, between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Evan said he was ring shopping, though he admitted he had to come up with excuses to get out of the house to secretly go shopping.

"I kinda knew what I was after for your ring. Thankfully your sister helped me out there," Evan said.

While finding the ring turned out to be quite the mission, it paled in comparison to having to ask the legendary rapper for his daughter's hand in marriage.

"Yeah, it was over the holidays. I was just looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious," said Evan about asking Eminem for his blessing. "I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'All right. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time'. So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."

Throughout all of this, Hailie said she had zero clue that a proposal was in the works. She said that she never told him what kind of rings she was into, but Evan cited her sister, Alaina, for helping him, "and basically told me what not to get." He added that Alaina pointed him in the right direction, prompting him to finally pull the trigger on the ring.

Hailie even gave her followers a sneak peek at her bachelorette trip in April. She took to Instagram and invited her more than 3.2 million followers to pack with her for the trip.

Fans loved the video, praising Hailie for being so organized while wishing her an awesome trip.

"Love the organization!!!! Hope u had a great time!! Can't wait for the wedding!!" one follower commented. Another wrote, "I feel like you just changed the way I am ever packing again lol."

Congratulations to the happy newlyweds!

