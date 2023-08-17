Shop

Emma Chamberlain Launches the Cutest Vintage-Inspired Patchwork Jeans With Levi's

By Carly Sloane
Blue jean baby! Emma Chamberlain teamed up with Levi's to create the Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Patchwork 501 jean just in time for the fall season.

The jeans are inspired by the social media star’s favorite pair of vintage Levi’s and feature plaid patchwork detailing across the knees and thighs.

Levi’s® x Emma Chamberlain patchwork 501® Jeans
Levi’s® x Emma Chamberlain patchwork 501® Jeans

These detailed jeans are the perfect addition to anyone's wardrobe. 

$138

For an extra special — and adorable — touch, brass charms of a California poppy, a strawberry, and a pigeon hang at the belt loops, to give a nod to Chamberlain's home state and favorite food and animal.

"Whenever I find a pair of vintage Levi’s decorated in patches of unique fabrics, I'm immediately drawn to them," the podcaster said in a press release.

"I adore mixing and matching bits and pieces from different decades to create something that feels nostalgic, yet new. ... I think they're incredibly versatile and can be worn in a hundred different ways. Whether as a statement piece paired with a plain tee, or paired with an equally detailed piece as part of an intricate outfit," she added. 

The Levi's x Emma Chamberlain Patchwork 501 is available to shop on the Levi’s app and at the Levi’s store in SoHo in New York City.

In addition to the denim launch, Chamberlain will also release six new pieces as part of her collaboration with the brand later this year.

