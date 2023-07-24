Shaka Hislop is recovering after a scary moment. On Sunday, the 54-year-old ESPN analyst collapsed live on air while covering Real Madrid's match against AC Milan in Pasadena, California.

According to clips from the moment, Hislop shuffled a couple of steps before falling forward. Dan Thomas, who Hislop was reporting with at the time, immediately rushed to his pal's aid, jumping down and calling for medical attention.

💥💥😱

Just a few hours ago former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop collapsed on live TV.



Happening wayyyyy to often recently don’t you think? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/9ZrRdoG37t — aussie17 (@_aussie17) July 24, 2023

Later during the broadcast, Thomas gave an update on Hislop's condition, revealing that the former pro athlete was "conscious" and "talking" after the terrifying situation.

"I think he's a little embarrassed about it all. He's apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him," Thomas said. "Obviously far too early to make any sort of diagnosis, but the important thing is that Shaka is conscious."

Thomas additionally noted, "You can imagine seeing that happen live, there can't be many more things that can scare you amongst a family, but we spoke to his wife and things are looking OK."

Dan Thomas gave an update on Shaka Hislop's condition.



Shaka is "conscious and talking" and has been tended to by medics 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B3mlEsxUfw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 24, 2023

One day after the incident, Hislop spoke out for the first time via a video message that aired on ESPN FC.

"Well, that was awkward," he quipped. "What a 24 hours this has been. Listen, every so often life gives you a moment to pause and this was mine. There's so much I have to be thankful for. My wife, kids, family, loved ones, friends, people I've shared a space with over the years and have lost touch with for whatever reason and have reached out directly or indirectly, thank you."

As for where he goes from here, Hislop said, "My response now has to be to seek out the best medical opinion that I can get and listen to what my doctors have to say."

A message from @ShakaHislop Thank you Shaka. Great to see you smiling #ShakaHisloppic.twitter.com/3BVUnxSMF6 — Rodolfo Martinez (@RodolfoESPN) July 24, 2023

Hislop ended his minute-long message with a series of thank yous.

"In closing, I'd like to say thanks to Dan and the ESPN family, the camera operator, the medical staff at the Rose Bowl all responded in the way that they did and afforded me the care that I got. Thank you," he said. "I know now even when we argue and disagree, I have the fullest support of each and every one of you. I'm looking forward to getting back and doing what I enjoy doing most."

