Every One of TikTok's Favorite Paula's Choice Products Is On Sale: Save on BHA Exfoliant and More

By ETonline Staff
You can never have enough skincare products in your life — especially if they're from cult-favorite brands like Paula's Choice. The popular beauty and wellness label has a reputation for its cruelty- and fragrance-free products that are hailed by everyone from dermatologists to celebrities and have gone viral on TikTok for their notably effective results.

Right now, there's a Paula's Choice sale happening at Dermstore. Paula's Choice entire range of anti-aging moisturizers, exfoliants, and acne treatments is up to 20% off with the code REFRESH

Now through Friday, March 10, shoppers can save on all products from Paula's Choice. Given the beauty brand formulates a broad range of serums, treatments, moisturizers and eye creams with high concentrations of clinically proven ingredients like retinol, vitamin C and ceramides, it's rare that a deal this good comes along. Just in time for spring, give your skin exactly what it needs to look smooth, firm and even-toned throughout the new season.

Paula's Choice is rooted in refreshingly transparent ethos — with products that are tailored to meet the needs of every skin type or texture. Whether you're looking to refresh your skincare routine with a more nourishing moisturizer or simply elevate it with a brightening cleanser — like the best-selling 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant — Paula's Choice boasts a product inventory that's perfect for any skin type or texture.

2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice
2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

The brand's most popular product is a best-seller for a reason. The leave-on exfoliant is composed of salicylic acid ingredients, which work to unclog pores and even out the skin tone.

$34$29
WITH CODE REFRESH
Intensive Wrinkle-Repair Retinol Serum
Intensive Wrinkle-Repair Retinol Serum
Paula's Choice
Intensive Wrinkle-Repair Retinol Serum

With pure retinol and potent antioxidants, this silky serum helps improve the appearance of wrinkles while Vitamin C helps brighten and replenish skin. Skin of any age can look radiant and revitalized.

    $45$38
    WITH CODE REFRESH
    C5 Super Boost Eye Cream
    C5 Super Boost Eye Cream
    Paula's Choice
    C5 Super Boost Eye Cream

    Apply the concentrated vitamin C eye cream once or twice daily to target common under-eye concerns like discoloration, dullness and firmness.

    $39$33
    WITH CODE REFRESH
    1% Retinol Treatment
    1% Retinol Treatment
    Paula's Choice
    1% Retinol Treatment

    Prepare for winter with a potent retinol solution that hydrates and delivers remarkable anti-aging benefits. The advanced hydrating complex absorbs quickly to help diminish the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

    $62$53
    WITH CODE REFRESH
    Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment
    Niacinamide Treatment
    Paula's Choice
    Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment

    Reverse the signs of aging with this Niacinamide 20% Treatment from Paula's Choice -- crafted with a concentrated vitamin B3 serum that works to reduce the look of "stretched pores," according to the retailer.

    $52$44
    WITH CODE REFRESH
    Barrier Repair Moisturizer with Retinol
    Barrier Repair Moisturizer with Retinol
    Paula's Choice
    Barrier Repair Moisturizer with Retinol

    A remarkable skin-renewing anti-aging moisturizer that nourishes dehydrated skin while promoting a firmer-looking, radiant complexion.

    $37$31
    WITH CODE REFRESH

