You can never have enough skincare products in your life — especially if they're from cult-favorite brands like Paula's Choice. The popular beauty and wellness label has a reputation for its cruelty- and fragrance-free products that are hailed by everyone from dermatologists to celebrities and have gone viral on TikTok for their notably effective results.

Right now, there's a Paula's Choice sale happening at Dermstore. Paula's Choice entire range of anti-aging moisturizers, exfoliants, and acne treatments is up to 20% off with the code REFRESH.

Shop the Paula's Choice Deals

Now through Friday, March 10, shoppers can save on all products from Paula's Choice. Given the beauty brand formulates a broad range of serums, treatments, moisturizers and eye creams with high concentrations of clinically proven ingredients like retinol, vitamin C and ceramides, it's rare that a deal this good comes along. Just in time for spring, give your skin exactly what it needs to look smooth, firm and even-toned throughout the new season.

Paula's Choice is rooted in refreshingly transparent ethos — with products that are tailored to meet the needs of every skin type or texture. Whether you're looking to refresh your skincare routine with a more nourishing moisturizer or simply elevate it with a brightening cleanser — like the best-selling 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant — Paula's Choice boasts a product inventory that's perfect for any skin type or texture.

Below, shop our picks for the best Paula's Choice products and treatments to shop from the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Sale.

2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant The brand's most popular product is a best-seller for a reason. The leave-on exfoliant is composed of salicylic acid ingredients, which work to unclog pores and even out the skin tone. $34 $29 WITH CODE REFRESH Shop Now

Intensive Wrinkle-Repair Retinol Serum Paula's Choice Intensive Wrinkle-Repair Retinol Serum With pure retinol and potent antioxidants, this silky serum helps improve the appearance of wrinkles while Vitamin C helps brighten and replenish skin. Skin of any age can look radiant and revitalized. $45 $38 WITH CODE REFRESH Shop Now

1% Retinol Treatment Paula's Choice 1% Retinol Treatment Prepare for winter with a potent retinol solution that hydrates and delivers remarkable anti-aging benefits. The advanced hydrating complex absorbs quickly to help diminish the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. $62 $53 WITH CODE REFRESH Shop Now

Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment Paula's Choice Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment Reverse the signs of aging with this Niacinamide 20% Treatment from Paula's Choice -- crafted with a concentrated vitamin B3 serum that works to reduce the look of "stretched pores," according to the retailer. $52 $44 WITH CODE REFRESH Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is Avaialble at Amazon Right Now

Shop Laura Dern’s Anti-Aging Skincare Routine

Shop the Special Gift Edition of Dyson's New Airwrap for the Holidays

Charlotte Tilbury Sale: Save Up to 30% on Celeb-Approved Beauty

25 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 to Shop Before They Sell Out

The 35 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

Save on Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

The Best Moisturizers for Every Skin Type in 2022