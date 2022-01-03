The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale may have ended yesterday, but today brought an even better offer! Until midnight PT, the department store is offering an extra 25% everything in the clearance section, so you love so you can keep saving into the New Year.

There are more than 17,000 items with huge deals on big brand names like UGG, Levi's, Spanx, Zella, Steve Madden, Free People, Vince Camuto, Barefoot Dreams, Rag & Bone, Madewell, AllSaints and so many more. The sale is particularly awesome for those looking for winter boots -- whether you're on the hunt for a durable, weather-proof pair or a trendy knee-high boot.

Shop Nordstrom's Sale

Other winter staples are on sale too, including cozy loungewear, pajamas and sweaters. Plus, deals on kids' clothing, mens' clothing, beauty products and home accessories. For more post-holiday deals, check out Anthropologie's Biggest Sale of the year.

Shop ET's top picks from the Nordstrom sale below.

