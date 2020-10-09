Making a gingerbread house is a fun holiday tradition that gets the whole family in the festive mood.

Whether you're baking the gingerbread cookie dough from scratch or using graham crackers, there are a few essentials you need to make the perfect one. ET Style has gathered must-have items for building and decorating an adorable gingerbread house, such as icing, baking sheet and, of course, candy!

Plus, be sure to check out our selection of holiday decor for your home and gifting ideas.

Shop everything you need to build the perfect gingerbread house ahead.

Red Cookie Icing Wilton Target Red Cookie Icing Wilton For creating patterns and designs, royal icing made for cookies is best because it hardens as it dries. This bottle tip makes it easy to control for a detailed result. $3.99 at Target

Piping Bags and Tips.jpg Kasmoire Amazon Piping Bags and Tips.jpg Kasmoire Make frosting decoration easy with this piping bag kit that also comes with piping bag couplers, tips and ties. $13.99 at Amazon

10pcs/set Gingerbread House Cookie Cutter Uhuse Walmart 10pcs/set Gingerbread House Cookie Cutter Uhuse If you're making your own gingerbread dough, be sure to have a good cookie cutter set for precise shapes. $19.49 at Walmart

Signature Tackle Box Dylan's Candy Bar Dylan's Candy Bar Signature Tackle Box Dylan's Candy Bar An assorted candy mix from Dylan's Candy Bar that includes gumdrops, gummies, chocolates and more. $26 at Dylan's Candy Bar

Gingerbread House Kit Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Gingerbread House Kit Williams Sonoma If you want to keep things easy and simple, get a gingerbread house kit that comes with all the essentials ready to assemble: pre-baked gingerbread pieces, tray, icings and decorations. $29.95 at Williams Sonoma

