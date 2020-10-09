Shopping

Everything You Need to Build the Perfect Gingerbread House

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
gingerbread house essentials
Tom Merton/Getty Images

Making a gingerbread house is a fun holiday tradition that gets the whole family in the festive mood.

Whether you're baking the gingerbread cookie dough from scratch or using graham crackers, there are a few essentials you need to make the perfect one. ET Style has gathered must-have items for building and decorating an adorable gingerbread house, such as icing, baking sheet and, of course, candy!

Plus, be sure to check out our selection of holiday decor for your home and gifting ideas

Shop everything you need to build the perfect gingerbread house ahead.

Red and White Peppermint Candy Canes, 12 ct
Brach's
Brach's Red and White Peppermint Candy Canes, 12 ct
Amazon
Red and White Peppermint Candy Canes, 12 ct
Brach's

Candy cane is an essential for decorating a gingerbread house.

Red Cookie Icing
Wilton
Wilton Red Cookie Icing
Target
Red Cookie Icing
Wilton

For creating patterns and designs, royal icing made for cookies is best because it hardens as it dries. This bottle tip makes it easy to control for a detailed result. 

Piping Bags and Tips.jpg
Kasmoire
Kasmoire Piping Bags and Tips
Amazon
Piping Bags and Tips.jpg
Kasmoire

Make frosting decoration easy with this piping bag kit that also comes with piping bag couplers, tips and ties.

10pcs/set Gingerbread House Cookie Cutter
Uhuse
Walmart 10pcs/set Gingerbread House Cookie Cutter
Walmart
10pcs/set Gingerbread House Cookie Cutter
Uhuse

If you're making your own gingerbread dough, be sure to have a good cookie cutter set for precise shapes.

Silver Classic Half Sheet Pan with Cooling & Baking Grid, Set of 2
Sur La Table
Sur La Table Silver Classic Half Sheet Pan with Cooling & Baking Grid, Set of 2
Sur La Table
Silver Classic Half Sheet Pan with Cooling & Baking Grid, Set of 2
Sur La Table

This aluminized steel baking sheet also comes with a cooling rack.

Signature Tackle Box
Dylan's Candy Bar
Dylan's Candy Bar Signature Tackle Box
Dylan's Candy Bar
Signature Tackle Box
Dylan's Candy Bar

An assorted candy mix from Dylan's Candy Bar that includes gumdrops, gummies, chocolates and more.

Gingerbread House Kit
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Gingerbread House Kit
Williams Sonoma
Gingerbread House Kit
Williams Sonoma

If you want to keep things easy and simple, get a gingerbread house kit that comes with all the essentials ready to assemble: pre-baked gingerbread pieces, tray, icings and decorations. 

 RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Holiday Candles to Warm Up Your Home

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Wayfair, Macy's and More

Best Holiday Beauty Deals For Gifting -- Diptyque, Amika and More