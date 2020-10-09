Everything You Need to Build the Perfect Gingerbread House
Making a gingerbread house is a fun holiday tradition that gets the whole family in the festive mood.
Whether you're baking the gingerbread cookie dough from scratch or using graham crackers, there are a few essentials you need to make the perfect one. ET Style has gathered must-have items for building and decorating an adorable gingerbread house, such as icing, baking sheet and, of course, candy!
Plus, be sure to check out our selection of holiday decor for your home and gifting ideas.
Shop everything you need to build the perfect gingerbread house ahead.
Candy cane is an essential for decorating a gingerbread house.
For creating patterns and designs, royal icing made for cookies is best because it hardens as it dries. This bottle tip makes it easy to control for a detailed result.
Make frosting decoration easy with this piping bag kit that also comes with piping bag couplers, tips and ties.
If you're making your own gingerbread dough, be sure to have a good cookie cutter set for precise shapes.
This aluminized steel baking sheet also comes with a cooling rack.
An assorted candy mix from Dylan's Candy Bar that includes gumdrops, gummies, chocolates and more.
If you want to keep things easy and simple, get a gingerbread house kit that comes with all the essentials ready to assemble: pre-baked gingerbread pieces, tray, icings and decorations.
