The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Wayfair, Macy's and More

By ETonline Staff
holiday decor
Cavan Images/Getty Images

The holiday season is right around the corner and if you can't contain your excitement and want to already start decorating your home (don't forget Halloween is still a thing, too), there are great holiday decor options out there now and many of them are on sale while supplies last. 

Our favorite stores such as Wayfair, Macy's, Etsy and World Market are offering deals on festive decorations that'll transform your home into a holiday wonderland. Shop everything from a faux Christmas tree and monogram stockings to a plush throw and outdoor lights. 

Be sure to check out our selection of candles that'll get you in the cozy mood, along with holiday entertaining essentials and, of course, our gift guide, full of awesome gift ideas for friends and family, including Amazon finds, gifts under $50 and the best fragrance

Shop our top picks of holiday decor deals ahead. 

Patagonia Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree
The Holiday Aisle
The Holiday Aisle Patagonia Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Patagonia Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree
The Holiday Aisle

This artificial Christmas tree from Wayfair looks like the real thing, dusted in faux snow. It's made from flame-resistant material and has a durable metal core that keeps the tree standing strong and tall. 

REGULARLY $219

Snowflake Embossed Dream Candle Pillar
Frongate
Frongate Snowflake Embossed Dream Candle Pillar
Frongate
Snowflake Embossed Dream Candle Pillar
Frongate

Collect multiples of this gorgeous snowflake embossed gold pillar candle that's battery-powered. 

REGULARLY $69

Boho Gold Hoop Wreath
Ribbon and Vine Co.
Ribbon and Vine Co. Boho Gold Hoop Wreath
Etsy
Boho Gold Hoop Wreath
Ribbon and Vine Co.

A greenery wreath featuring a sleek gold hoop for a festive, modern look available on Etsy.

REGULARLY $79

Glittered Silver And Gold 18 Point Star Ornaments Set of 2
World Market
World Market Glittered Silver And Gold 18 Point Star Ornaments Set of 2
World Market
Glittered Silver And Gold 18 Point Star Ornaments Set of 2
World Market

Get a bunch of this sparkly star ornament set at World Market to hang around the house or to adorn the tree. 

REGULARLY $7

Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw
Charter Club
Charter Club Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw
Macy's
Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw
Charter Club

Cuddle up in this cozy plaid print blanket and throw it on the couch for festive decor flair. 

REGULARLY $50

Falling Rain Lights
TSV
Falling Rain Lights
Walmart
Falling Rain Lights
TSV

These falling lights add a romantic vibe to any outdoor space. 

REGULARLY $19.20

Knit Monogram Stocking
St. Nicholas Square
St. Nicholas Square Knit Monogram Stocking
Kohl's
Knit Monogram Stocking
St. Nicholas Square

Score a monogram stocking at Kohl's for the whole family!

REGULARLY $29.99

Happy Holidays Rectangular Outdoor Doormat
JCPenney
Happy Holidays Rectangular Outdoor Doormat
JCPenney
Happy Holidays Rectangular Outdoor Doormat
JCPenney

Add a welcoming vibe to your home with this adorable "Happy Holidays" doormat. 

REGULARLY $50

