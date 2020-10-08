The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Wayfair, Macy's and More

The holiday season is right around the corner and if you can't contain your excitement and want to already start decorating your home (don't forget Halloween is still a thing, too), there are great holiday decor options out there now and many of them are on sale while supplies last.

Our favorite stores such as Wayfair, Macy's, Etsy and World Market are offering deals on festive decorations that'll transform your home into a holiday wonderland. Shop everything from a faux Christmas tree and monogram stockings to a plush throw and outdoor lights.

Be sure to check out our selection of candles that'll get you in the cozy mood, along with holiday entertaining essentials and, of course, our gift guide, full of awesome gift ideas for friends and family, including Amazon finds, gifts under $50 and the best fragrance.

Shop our top picks of holiday decor deals ahead.

Patagonia Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree The Holiday Aisle Wayfair Patagonia Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree The Holiday Aisle This artificial Christmas tree from Wayfair looks like the real thing, dusted in faux snow. It's made from flame-resistant material and has a durable metal core that keeps the tree standing strong and tall. REGULARLY $219 $144.99 at Wayfair

Snowflake Embossed Dream Candle Pillar Frongate Frongate Snowflake Embossed Dream Candle Pillar Frongate Collect multiples of this gorgeous snowflake embossed gold pillar candle that's battery-powered. REGULARLY $69 $16.97 at Frontgate

Boho Gold Hoop Wreath Ribbon and Vine Co. Etsy Boho Gold Hoop Wreath Ribbon and Vine Co. A greenery wreath featuring a sleek gold hoop for a festive, modern look available on Etsy. REGULARLY $79 $67.15 at Etsy

Glittered Silver And Gold 18 Point Star Ornaments Set of 2 World Market World Market Glittered Silver And Gold 18 Point Star Ornaments Set of 2 World Market Get a bunch of this sparkly star ornament set at World Market to hang around the house or to adorn the tree. REGULARLY $7 $4.80 at World Market

Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw Charter Club Macy's Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw Charter Club Cuddle up in this cozy plaid print blanket and throw it on the couch for festive decor flair. REGULARLY $50 $18.74 at Macy's w/ code FALL

Falling Rain Lights TSV Walmart Falling Rain Lights TSV These falling lights add a romantic vibe to any outdoor space. REGULARLY $19.20 $10.97 at Walmart

Knit Monogram Stocking St. Nicholas Square Kohl's Knit Monogram Stocking St. Nicholas Square Score a monogram stocking at Kohl's for the whole family! REGULARLY $29.99 $20.99 at Kohl's

Happy Holidays Rectangular Outdoor Doormat JCPenney JCPenney Happy Holidays Rectangular Outdoor Doormat JCPenney Add a welcoming vibe to your home with this adorable "Happy Holidays" doormat. REGULARLY $50 $22.49 at JCPenney w/ code STYLISH

