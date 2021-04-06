Everything You Need to Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Celebrating the gift of motherhood is undoubtedly a great reason to gather with your loved ones -- particularly when it involves a Mother's Day brunch. But, like any other national holiday, it doesn't come without its stressful moments -- especially if you're planning to host the occasion right at home. Whether this is the year you decided to take on the task of cooking a full meal for all of your friends and family or you've simply chosen to keep all your festive activities within the comfort and safety of your home (complete with a Mother's Day flower delivery and a box of chocolates for your mom and the mother figures in attendance), there are plenty of ways to host the perfect brunch.
There's no denying that a lot goes into a brunch. From breakfast staples like waffles with maple syrup, scrambled eggs and bacon to classic brunch basics like eggs Benedict (we can already taste the smoked salmon and hollandaise-laden poached egg with bottomless mimosas), it may be one of the best things to look forward to for your family meal Sunday morning to go with your Mother's Day gift. Well, that and a sweet Mother's Day card!
Once you've gotten all the Mother's Day-themed items to create the perfect atmosphere, it's time to put together your Mother's Day brunch menu for the special day. But beyond that, you'll need the right gear, which includes everything from getting the perfect kitchen gadgets and appliances and serving dishes to decor. After all, you're going to need a cute table setup for the bouquet of Mother's Day flowers (which you know she'll love) that'll be waiting for your leading woman in your life.
To take a bit of the stress off your plate (no pun intended), we pulled together everything you need to create the perfect brunch for Mother's Day. Scroll down to see our brunch ideas for Mother's Day weekend and shop for everything you need to whip up a stylish and creative brunch for the holiday right at home below.
For the Kitchen
For the Table
For the Food
For the Decor
RELATED CONTENT:
Drew Barrymore Launches New Kitchenware Line at Walmart
The Best Deals on Outdoor Furniture to Level Up Your Space
The Ultimate Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More