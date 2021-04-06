Everything You Need to Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Celebrating the gift of motherhood is undoubtedly a great reason to gather with your loved ones -- particularly when it involves a Mother's Day brunch. But, like any other national holiday, it doesn't come without its stressful moments -- especially if you're planning to host the occasion right at home. Whether this is the year you decided to take on the task of cooking a full meal for all of your friends and family or you've simply chosen to keep all your festive activities within the comfort and safety of your home (complete with a Mother's Day flower delivery and a box of chocolates for your mom and the mother figures in attendance), there are plenty of ways to host the perfect brunch.

There's no denying that a lot goes into a brunch. From breakfast staples like waffles with maple syrup, scrambled eggs and bacon to classic brunch basics like eggs Benedict (we can already taste the smoked salmon and hollandaise-laden poached egg with bottomless mimosas), it may be one of the best things to look forward to for your family meal Sunday morning to go with your Mother's Day gift. Well, that and a sweet Mother's Day card!

Once you've gotten all the Mother's Day-themed items to create the perfect atmosphere, it's time to put together your Mother's Day brunch menu for the special day. But beyond that, you'll need the right gear, which includes everything from getting the perfect kitchen gadgets and appliances and serving dishes to decor. After all, you're going to need a cute table setup for the bouquet of Mother's Day flowers (which you know she'll love) that'll be waiting for your leading woman in your life.

To take a bit of the stress off your plate (no pun intended), we pulled together everything you need to create the perfect brunch for Mother's Day. Scroll down to see our brunch ideas for Mother's Day weekend and shop for everything you need to whip up a stylish and creative brunch for the holiday right at home below.

For the Kitchen

Our Place Always Pan Our Place Our Place Always Pan Whether you're making your mom a gourmet dinner with a glazed ham and mashed potatoes or just a simple brunch with pancakes and fresh fruit, the popular do-it-all Always Pan braises, sears, steams, sautees, strains, fries and boils to make a memorable meal. The non-stick ceramic pan also comes with a modular lid, beechwood spatula and stainless steel steamer basket. $145 AT OUR PLACE Buy Now

La Cornue CornuFé 110 Range Williams Sonoma La Cornue CornuFé 110 Range If you're looking to remodel your kitchen with a large, celebrity-approved kitchen appliance to execute your favorite Mother's Day recipes, this beautiful and luxurious stove has been seen in the kitchens of Drake, Ellen Pompeo, Anne Hathaway and other Hollywood stars. $10,450 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA Buy Now

Presto 03510 Ceramic FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker Amazon Presto 03510 Ceramic FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker Without a doubt, an easy-to-use waffle iron will be one of the greatest additions to your collection of brunch-ready appliances. Just be sure to top your waffles with some powdered sugar and raspberry preserves to give it the final touch. $38 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine Verishop Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine Whether you're making French toast casserole and omelets or you're doing a full Mother's Day brunch buffet, your meal isn't complete without a fair share of coffee -- especially for anyone who loves to start their days with a fresh cup of joe (hello, Mom!). And this coffee maker feels especially cute for the occasion. $200 AT VERISHOP Buy Now

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven Williams Sonoma Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven From the kitchen to the table, this classic Dutch oven is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for any recipe -- especially when there's prime rib inside for a celebratory Mother's Day dinner. $160 - $445 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA Buy Now

For the Table

Urban Outfitters Emma Egg Tray Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Emma Egg Tray Whether you're whipping up baked egg casserole with toast or you have plans for deviled eggs and smoked salmon for your next brunch, displaying your eggs has never looked cuter. $16 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Corelle Vivid White Square 16-Pc. Set, Service for 4 Macy's Corelle Vivid White Square 16-Pc. Set, Service for 4 Sleek and simple white dining sets are essential to let the colors of your brunch staples shine beneath the cinnamon rolls and hash browns. $80 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $115) Buy Now

Mepra Italian Gold Fantasia Color Flatware Set Food52 Mepra Italian Gold Fantasia Color Flatware Set Colored flatware is an easy way to create a gorgeous tablescape for your Mother's Day brunch without adding too many additional pieces into the mix. $175 AND UP AT FOOD52 Buy Now

Anthropologie Selma Wine Glasses, Set of 2 Anthropologie Anthropologie Selma Wine Glasses, Set of 2 Whether you're serving a bloody mary crowd or your guests prefer mimosas (or they simply love water with some lemon!), these candy-colored classes will add a pretty, vintage-inspired touch to any brunch table. $32 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE Buy Now

For the Food

Wolferman's Bakery Breakfast Entertainer Basket Wolferman's Bakery Wolferman's Bakery Breakfast Entertainer Basket If brunch is your Mother's Day tradition but it's just too much this year, Wolferman's Bakery makes it for you. You'll find everything you need to create the perfect brunch, from strawberry preserves to coffee and baklava. The only thing you might need to complete the set is some smoked bacon for the English muffins. $100 AT WOLFERMAN'S BAKERY Buy Now

Pineapple Collaborative The Olive Oil Pineapple Collaborative Pineapple Collaborative The Olive Oil Start your brunch off right with some quality olive oil and herbed crackers. And if you want to take other brunch staples up a notch, Pineapple Collaborative's best-selling olive oil will be one of the easiest ways to spice up your eggs, avocado toast and more. Plus, the packaging alone is worthy of an Instagram. $34 AT PINEAPPLE COLLABORATIVE Buy Now

Drizly Alcohol Delivery Drizly Drizly Alcohol Delivery Whether you're looking to order champagne for your Sunday morning mimosa or vodka for a bloody mary to go with your Swiss cheese quiche or breakfast casserole, you can get your favorite beer, wine or liquor anytime on the Drizly website or app. The online alcohol delivery service will have your order at your door in under 60 minutes. There is a delivery fee of $5 for each order and a service fee of $1.99. Order Now

Shari's Berries Springtime Dipped Strawberries Shari's Berries Shari's Berries Springtime Dipped Strawberries Who wouldn't love enjoying chocolate-covered strawberries during Sunday brunch? Shop now to have them delivered just in time for Mother's Day $40 AT SHARI'S BERRIES Buy Now

For the Decor

West Elm Concrete Aluminum Outdoor Round Dining Table & Slope Chairs Set West Elm West Elm Concrete Aluminum Outdoor Round Dining Table & Slope Chairs Set If you're planning to host an outdoor brunch for your friends and family, opt for a chic outdoor dining set with wicker chairs. $299 TO $1249 AT WEST ELM Buy Now

The Sill Plants The Sill The Sill Plants Add a fresh touch of greenery to your brunch setting with an order from The Sill. $45 AND UP AT THE SILL Buy Now

MCS World Ceramic Rabbit Home Ornament Set of 5 Bunnies Etsy MCS World Ceramic Rabbit Home Ornament Set of 5 Bunnies Get into the spirit of the spring season with these adorable ceramic rabbits, which will no doubt add a charming touch to your weekend brunch. $29 AT ETSY Buy Now

H&M Mango Wood Cake Stand H&M H&M Mango Wood Cake Stand Whether you use this to display artisanal bread, bagels and cream cheese, fresh fruit, sweet cinnamon rolls for dessert, or an eye-catching floral arrangement, this wood cake stand is destined to add a sophisticated touch to your Mother's Day brunch spread. $25 AT H&M Buy Now

