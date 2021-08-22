We're just a few weeks away from fall, but it's starting to get chilly. We're already shopping for new fall fashion and a new season calls for a new designer bag. The good new is that Amazon just dropped its Fall Fashion Guide with tons of deals on purses, handbags and totes to match our fall wardrobes.

Right about now, we're stocking up on cute and cozy tops to go with our booties and loafers to enjoy chilly weather. We also need just the right accessory to bring our favorite fall outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday bag or you want a statement bag for your return to the office, you can find deep discounts of up to 82% on designer handbags for all the right fall fashion trends now with Amazon's Fall Fashion Guide.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Fashion Guide, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

The Amazon's Fall Fashion Guide delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Check out ET Style's picks for Amazon's best designer bags at deep discounts from Amazon's Fall Fashion Guide.

JW PEI 90s Crocodile Purse Amazon JW PEI 90s Crocodile Purse This JW PEI vegan leather crocodile bag screams '90s fashion,' and seems like something Kendall Jenner would have in her closet. This bag is offered in 8 other colors perfect for day-to-night looks! $39 Buy Now

Frye Sindy Hobo Amazon Frye Sindy Hobo If you're not ready to wear a leather jacket, the Frye Sindy Hobo gives you the same edge in a sweater. It's crafted with washed leather with buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors as well. $120 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Michael Kors Voyager Tote Amazon Michael Kors Voyager Tote This Michael Kors Voyager Tote is a practical and stylish purse for your fall wardrobe. It's an average sized bag but it holds a lot. It fits a laptop along with your keys and wallet with room to spare. $195 AND AND UP (REGULARLY $278) Buy Now

