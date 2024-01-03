Forest Whitaker's Ex-Wife Keisha's Cause of Death Revealed

New details into the death of Forest Whitaker's ex-wife, Keisha Nash Whitaker, have come to light.

In her death certificate issued by Los Angeles County and obtained by TMZ, the former model's cause of death was listed as alcoholic liver disease. According to the document, Keisha suffered from the disease for years before her passing on Dec. 6, 2023. She was 51.

The documents also list acute renal failure as a result of anorexia as a contributing factor to her death.

Following her passing, Forest and Keisha's daughter, True Whitaker, confirmed the news via her Instagram Story.

"Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond," she shared alongside a throwback photo of a young Keisha. "The most beautiful woman in the world... thank you for teaching me every single thing I know."

True added in her memorial post, "I'll see you in my dreams and I'll feel you in my heart."

Keisha's 25-year-old daughter went on to share another photo showing her mom during her modeling days, and added, "There's no one more important to me."

Forest and Keisha met on the set of Blown Away in 1993 and tied the knot in 1996. The pair shared two children together, True and 27-year-old daughter, Sonnet Whitaker, as well as Forest's 33-year-old son, Ocean and Keisha's 32-year-old daughter, Autumn, from previous relationships.

In 2018, Forest filed for divorce from Keisha after 20 years of marriage. The 62-year-old has yet to publicly comment on Keisha's death.

