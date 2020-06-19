Forever 21 Sale: $10 Off Orders of $75 or More

Forever 21 is offering $10 Off purchases of $75 or more with code EXTRA10 through June 24.

Plus, you'll get summer styles up to 50% off in-store and on the Forever 21 website. Forever 21 sale discounts are offered on warm-weather essentials including denim, tops, sandals and more. When you buy 5 or more basics you'll get 30% off with the code STOCKUP.

We love that the brand already has affordable prices on clothing and accessories across the site. Check out the fashion retailer's regular sale section for even deeper discounts. All orders over $50 get free shipping.

Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.

Plunging Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit Forever 21 Forever 21 Plunging Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit Forever 21 A sexy stretch-knit swimsuit featuring a plunging neckline and lace-up sides. $27.99 at Forever 21

Sheeny One-Piece Swimsuit Forever 21 Forever 21 Sheeny One-Piece Swimsuit Forever 21 A sheeny and stretchy one-piece swimsuit with adjustable straps and a cheeky cut. $24.99 at Forever 21

Tie-Dye Paisley Swim Trunks Forever 21 Forever 21 Tie-Dye Paisley Swim Trunks Forever 21 These swim shorts feature a tie-dye wash and paisley print. REGULARLY $12.99 $8 at Forever 21

Belted Cargo Joggers Forever 21 Forever 21 Belted Cargo Joggers Forever 21 Add these high-waist cargo joggers to your cart. $29.99 at Forever 21

Open-Knit Tote Bag Forever 21 Forever 21 Open-Knit Tote Bag Forever 21 A knit tote bag with wooden handle, perfect for summer. $19.99 at Forever 21

Plus Size Faux Wrap Top Forever 21 Forever 21 Plus Size Faux Wrap Top Forever 21 A ribbed wrap top that looks great over jeans. $17.99 at Forever 21

Tie-Dye French Terry Sweatshirt Forever 21 Forever 21 Tie-Dye French Terry Sweatshirt Forever 21 A trendy tie-dye sweatshirt will instantly elevate your loungewear look. REGULARLY $22.99 $18 at Forever 21

Cotton-Blend Cropped Tank Top Forever 21 Forever 21 Cotton-Blend Cropped Tank Top Forever 21 This sleek cropped tank is simply stylish. Team it with denim, midi skirt or bike shorts. Collect in multiple colors, too! REGULARLY $7.99 $5 at Forever 21

Grid Print Smocked Top Forever 21 Forever 21 Grid Print Smocked Top Forever 21 This bright smocked top will dress up any pair of jeans. REGULARLY $25 $16.99 at Forever 21

Shadow-Striped Longline Cardigan Forever 21 Forever 21 Shadow-Striped Longline Cardigan Forever 21 A cozy longline open-front cardigan to wear with everything from leggings to jeans. $18.99 at Forever 21

Espadrille Flatform Wedges Forever 21 Forever 21 Espadrille Flatform Wedges Forever 21 Espadrille flatform sandals that add height without being uncomfortable. $34.99 at Forever 21

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

