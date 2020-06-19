Forever 21 Sale: $10 Off Orders of $75 or More
Forever 21 is offering $10 Off purchases of $75 or more with code EXTRA10 through June 24.
Plus, you'll get summer styles up to 50% off in-store and on the Forever 21 website. Forever 21 sale discounts are offered on warm-weather essentials including denim, tops, sandals and more. When you buy 5 or more basics you'll get 30% off with the code STOCKUP.
We love that the brand already has affordable prices on clothing and accessories across the site. Check out the fashion retailer's regular sale section for even deeper discounts. All orders over $50 get free shipping.
Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.
A sexy stretch-knit swimsuit featuring a plunging neckline and lace-up sides.
A sheeny and stretchy one-piece swimsuit with adjustable straps and a cheeky cut.
These swim shorts feature a tie-dye wash and paisley print.
Add these high-waist cargo joggers to your cart.
A knit tote bag with wooden handle, perfect for summer.
A ribbed wrap top that looks great over jeans.
A trendy tie-dye sweatshirt will instantly elevate your loungewear look.
This sleek cropped tank is simply stylish. Team it with denim, midi skirt or bike shorts. Collect in multiple colors, too!
This bright smocked top will dress up any pair of jeans.
A cozy longline open-front cardigan to wear with everything from leggings to jeans.
Espadrille flatform sandals that add height without being uncomfortable.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
BaubleBar Sale: Select Jewelry Starting at Just $10
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Spend $150, Get $30
Pride 2020: Collections Giving Back to LGBTQ+ Organizations