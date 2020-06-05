Shopping

Forever 21 Sale: Buy More, Save More

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
The Buy More, Save More sale is on at Forever 21. Take 30% off purchases of $95 or more and 40% off purchases of $150 or more with code HELLOSUMMER through June 10. Get the discount when you stock up on summer essentials including dresses, denim, swimsuits, accessories and more! 

Get the deals on clothing and accessories including summer's must-have items from crop tops to shoes. We love that the brand already has affordable prices across the site. Check out the fashion retailer's regular sale section for even deeper discounts. 

Whether you're filling your cart with the latest trends for summer to wear later or comfy pieces to wear at home now, all orders over $50 get free shipping.

Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.

A trendy tie-dye sweatshirt will instantly elevate your loungewear look. 

REGULARLY $22.99

This sleek cropped tank is simply stylish. Team it with denim, midi skirt or bike shorts. Collect in multiple colors, too! 

REGULARLY $7.99

This bright smocked top will dress up any pair of jeans. 

REGULARLY $25

A cozy longline open-front cardigan to wear with everything from leggings to jeans. 

REGULARLY $28

A ribbed wrap top that looks great over jeans. 

Espadrille flatform sandals that add height without being uncomfortable. 

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

