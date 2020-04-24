Forever 21 Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Seasonal Styles
Forever 21 continues to roll out multiple ways to save on their hottest styles on the brand's online store. The fast fashion retailer kicked off its spring flash sale, offering up to 50% off on new season styles through May 3. Prices are already marked and no promo code is needed.
In addition, take 30% off dresses when you spend $75 or more with the code DOYOUBOO through April 25.
Finally, shop the basics stock-up sale: buy three or more select basics from camis to leggings and enjoy 30% off with the code STOCKUP. The sale includes casual tees, sweatpants and shorts that were made to lounge around the house in.
We love that the fashion retailer already has affordable prices across the site. For even more savings, be sure to check out the regular sale section of the Forever 21 website where you'll find deep discounts on items including blouses, graphic tees and skinny jeans. Whether you're filling your cart with basics or the latest trends, all orders over $50 get free shipping.
Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.
Tie-dye styles are a huge trend right now and we are obsessed with this midi skirt version.
This ribbed knit long-sleeve dress with lettuce-edge trim is comfy and chic.
A cozy longline open-front cardigan to wear with everything from leggings to jeans.
Shop this simple cotton cami to wear alone or layered under a sweater. The breathable fabric has 5% spandex for the perfect amount of stretch.
We can't think of a top that wouldn't go with these high waisted capri leggings, but a comfy oversize tee sounds really good right now.
Wear this loose-fitting short sleeve shirt while you work, play or sleep.
Over the short shorts trend? Get extra coverage with a pair of high rise biker shorts.
Another casual cami for your shopping list. This one comes in tons of neutral and fun colors, so grab a few.
We love a good pair of high rise leggings, and these affordable prices truly can't be beat.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
