Forever 21 Sale: Take 30% Off Purchases of $85 or More

The latest Forever 21 sale comes at the perfect time: Take an extra 30% off purchases of $85 or more through April 20 from the fast fashion brand's online store.

The sale includes casual tees, leggings, shorts that were made to lounge around the house in and over two hundred new arrivals. We love that the retailer already has affordable prices across the site. Use promo code REFRESH30 for the 30% off deal when you spend $85 or more.

For even more savings, be sure to check out the regular sale section of the Forever 21 website where you'll find up to 50% off at the popular fashion retailer on items including dresses, graphic tees and skinny jeans. Whether you're filling your cart with basics or the latest trends, all orders over $50 get free shipping.

Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.

Basic Cotton-Blend Cami Forever 21 Forever 21 Basic Cotton-Blend Cami Forever 21 Shop this simple cotton cami to wear alone or layered under a sweater. The breathable fabric has 5% spandex for the perfect amount of stretch. $3.99 at Forever 21

Basic High-Rise Capri Leggings Forever 21 Forever 21 Basic High-Rise Capri Leggings Forever 21 We can't think of a top that wouldn't go with these high waisted capri leggings, but a comfy oversize tee sounds really good right now. $5.99 at Forever 21

Basic V-Neck Tee Forever 21 Forever 21 Basic V-Neck Tee Forever 21 Wear this loose-fitting short sleeve shirt while you work, play or sleep. $4.99 at Forever 21

Regular 9-Inch Knit Biker Shorts Forever 21 Forever 21 Regular 9-Inch Knit Biker Shorts Forever 21 Over the short shorts trend? Get extra coverage with a pair of high rise biker shorts. $3.99 at Forever 21

Scoop Neck Cami Forever 21 Forever 21 Scoop Neck Cami Forever 21 Another casual cami for your shopping list. This one comes in tons of neutral and fun colors, so grab a few. $2.99 at Forever 21

Basic Cotton-Blend Leggings Forever 21 Forever 21 Basic Cotton-Blend Leggings Forever 21 We love a good pair of high rise leggings, and these affordable prices truly can't be beat. $5.99 at Forever 21

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

