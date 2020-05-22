Forever 21 Sale: Take Up to 40% Off with Memorial Day Markdowns
Forever 21 is having a Memorial Day sale with up to 40% off through May 26.
You'll get 40% off when you spend over $150, 30% off when you spend over $85 and 20% off when you spend over $75. Get the deals on fashion and accessories including summer's must-have items from from dresses to crop tops with coupon code MEMORIALDAY2020.
We love that the brand already has affordable prices across the site. Whether you're filling your cart with the latest trends for summer to wear later or comfy pieces to wear at home now, all orders over $50 get free shipping.
Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.
A trendy tie-dye sweatshirt will instantly elevate your loungewear look.
This sleek cropped tank is simply stylish. Team it with denim, midi skirt or bike shorts. Collect in multiple colors, too!
This buttoned knit dress is truly season-less.
This bright smocked top will dress up any pair of jeans.
A cozy longline open-front cardigan to wear with everything from leggings to jeans.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
H&M Sale: Up to 50% Off Spring Styles -- Dresses, Jeans and More
South Moon Under Sale: Up to 40% Off Clothing, Swimwear and More
Missguided Sale: Take 50% Off Tiger King Collection and More