Forever 21 Sale: Take Up to 40% Off with Memorial Day Markdowns

Forever 21 is having a Memorial Day sale with up to 40% off through May 26.

You'll get 40% off when you spend over $150, 30% off when you spend over $85 and 20% off when you spend over $75. Get the deals on fashion and accessories including summer's must-have items from from dresses to crop tops with coupon code MEMORIALDAY2020.

We love that the brand already has affordable prices across the site. Whether you're filling your cart with the latest trends for summer to wear later or comfy pieces to wear at home now, all orders over $50 get free shipping.

Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.

Tie-Dye French Terry Sweatshirt Forever 21 Forever 21 Tie-Dye French Terry Sweatshirt Forever 21 A trendy tie-dye sweatshirt will instantly elevate your loungewear look. REGULARLY $22.99 $18 at Forever 21

Cotton-Blend Cropped Tank Top Forever 21 Forever 21 Cotton-Blend Cropped Tank Top Forever 21 This sleek cropped tank is simply stylish. Team it with denim, midi skirt or bike shorts. Collect in multiple colors, too! REGULARLY $7.99 $5 at Forever 21

Ribbed Button-Front Midi Dress Forever 21 Forever 21 Ribbed Button-Front Midi Dress Forever 21 This buttoned knit dress is truly season-less. $17.99 at Forever 21

Grid Print Smocked Top Forever 21 Forever 21 Grid Print Smocked Top Forever 21 This bright smocked top will dress up any pair of jeans. REGULARLY $25 $16.99 at Forever 21

Shadow-Striped Longline Cardigan Forever 21 Forever 21 Shadow-Striped Longline Cardigan Forever 21 A cozy longline open-front cardigan to wear with everything from leggings to jeans. REGULARLY $28 $13.99 at Forever 21

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

Sign up to discover more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

H&M Sale: Up to 50% Off Spring Styles -- Dresses, Jeans and More

South Moon Under Sale: Up to 40% Off Clothing, Swimwear and More

Missguided Sale: Take 50% Off Tiger King Collection and More

Related Gallery