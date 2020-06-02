Forever 21 Sale: Take Up to 50% Off

Forever 21 is having a sale on summer essentials including dresses, denim, swimsuits, accessories and more! Take up to 50% off for 48 hours only.

Get the deals on clothing and accessories including summer's must-have items from crop tops to shoes. No promo code is needed. We love that the brand already has affordable prices across the site. Check out the fashion retailer's regular sale section for even deeper discounts.

Whether you're filling your cart with the latest trends for summer to wear later or comfy pieces to wear at home now, all orders over $50 get free shipping.

Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.

Plus Size Faux Wrap Top Forever 21 Forever 21 Plus Size Faux Wrap Top Forever 21 A ribbed wrap top that looks great over jeans. REGULARLY $17.99 $12.59 at Forever 21

Espadrille Flatform Wedges Forever 21 Forever 21 Espadrille Flatform Wedges Forever 21 Espadrille flatform sandals that add height without being uncomfortable. REGULARLY $34.99 $24.49 at Forever 21

Floral Clip Dot Mini Dress Forever 21 Forever 21 Floral Clip Dot Mini Dress Forever 21 This floral print off-the-shoulder dress is the perfect summer frock. REGULARLY $22.99 $16.09 at Forever 21

Tie-Dye French Terry Sweatshirt Forever 21 Forever 21 Tie-Dye French Terry Sweatshirt Forever 21 A trendy tie-dye sweatshirt will instantly elevate your loungewear look. REGULARLY $22.99 $18 at Forever 21

Cotton-Blend Cropped Tank Top Forever 21 Forever 21 Cotton-Blend Cropped Tank Top Forever 21 This sleek cropped tank is simply stylish. Team it with denim, midi skirt or bike shorts. Collect in multiple colors, too! REGULARLY $7.99 $5 at Forever 21

Grid Print Smocked Top Forever 21 Forever 21 Grid Print Smocked Top Forever 21 This bright smocked top will dress up any pair of jeans. REGULARLY $25 $16.99 at Forever 21

Shadow-Striped Longline Cardigan Forever 21 Forever 21 Shadow-Striped Longline Cardigan Forever 21 A cozy longline open-front cardigan to wear with everything from leggings to jeans. REGULARLY $28 $13.99 at Forever 21

