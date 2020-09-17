Shopping

Forever 21 Sale: Under $20 for Fall Dresses and More Sales

By ETonline Staff
Forever 21

At the Forever 21 sale, you'll get three ways to save!

First, shop falls newest dresses for under $20. Also, get activewear and everyday wear starting at $8.99. Finally, sweater weather is here. Get your new fall sweaters at Forever 21 starting at $12.99. 

You'll find the Forever 21 sale discounts on essentials including denim, tops, footwear and more. 

We love that the brand already has affordable prices on clothing and accessories across the site. Forever 21 has an awesome assortment of plus size and curvy section with tons of sizes too. Check out the fashion retailer's regular sale section for even deeper discounts. All orders over $50 get free shipping.

Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.

Shop Forever 21 sales section.

Shop Forever21 plus size section.

Paisley Print Mini Dress
Forever 21
Forever 21 Paisley Print Mini Dress
Forever 21
Paisley Print Mini Dress
Forever 21

This Forever 21 Paisley Print Mini Dress is the perfect fall addition to your wardrobe. Get this dress for $20 now.

Floral Print Peasant Dress
Forever 21
Forever 21 Floral Print Peasant Dress
Forever 21
Floral Print Peasant Dress
Forever 21

This dress is super cute and great for Fall with its floral print, lace up neckline and long peasant sleeves. This dress comes in two colors: blue and cream and olive and cream.

Peasant-Sleeve Mini Dress
Forever 21
Forever 21 Peasant-Sleeve Mini Dress
Forever 21
Peasant-Sleeve Mini Dress
Forever 21

This Forever 21 Peasant-Sleeve Mini Dress screams Fall.

Glen Plaid Dress & Face Mask Set
Forever 21
Forever 21 Glen Plaid Dress & Face Mask Set
Forever 21
Glen Plaid Dress & Face Mask Set
Forever 21

This Forever 21 Glen Plaid Dress comes with a matching face mask. This plaid dress has a square neckline and a bodycon silhouette.  

Ribbed Turtleneck Puff-Sleeve Top
Forever 21
Forever 21 Ribbed Turtleneck Puff-Sleeve Top
Forever 21
Ribbed Turtleneck Puff-Sleeve Top
Forever 21

Forever 21's Ribbed Turtleneck Puff-Sleeve Top is the perfect color and style for Fall.

 

Fuzzy Knit Open-Front Cardigan
Forever 21
Forever 21 Fuzzy Knit Open-Front Cardigan
Forever 21
Fuzzy Knit Open-Front Cardigan
Forever 21

The Forever 21 Fuzzy Knit Open-Front Cardigan is the perfect sweater to wear over a dress in the Fall.

Sweater-Knit Hoodie & Pants Set
Forever 21
Forever 21 Sweater-Knit Hoodie & Pants Set
Forever 21
Sweater-Knit Hoodie & Pants Set
Forever 21

The Forever 21 Sweater-Knit Hoodie & Pants Set features a drawstring hood, ribbed construction and matching pants with an elasticized waist. This sweatsuit comes in both dusty pink and oatmeal colors.

Active Faux Leather Leggings
Forever 21
Forever 21 Active Faux Leather Leggings
Forever 21
Active Faux Leather Leggings
Forever 21

These Forever 21 Active Faux Leather Leggings are functional for yoga, the gym or working out AND look great if you are just chilling at home or out with friends.

Active Tie-Dye Leggings
Forever 21
Forever 21 Active Tie-Dye Leggings
Forever 21
Active Tie-Dye Leggings
Forever 21

These Forever 21 Active Tie-Dye Leggings are stretch knit leggings with a high waist and ribbed waistband.

Cutout Cap-Sleeve Tee
Forever 21
Forever 21 Cap Sleeve Cutout Tee
Forever 21
Cutout Cap-Sleeve Tee
Forever 21

This cap-sleeve tee is simply stylish. Team it with denim, midi skirt or bike shorts. Collect in multiple colors, too! 

REGULARLY $12

Flounce Trim Swing Dress
Forever 21
Forever 21 Flounce Trim Swing Dress
Forever 21
Flounce Trim Swing Dress
Forever 21

A comfy knit mini dress with a swing silhouette.

REGULARLY $18

Stitched Espadrille Platform Sandals
Forever 21
Forever 21 Stitched Espadrille Platform Sandals
Forever 21
Stitched Espadrille Platform Sandals
Forever 21

Platform sandals with a padded faux leather insole.

$18 AT FOREVER 21

Floral Smocked-Bodice Maxi Dress
Forever 21
Floral Smocked-Bodice Maxi Dress
Forever 21
Floral Smocked-Bodice Maxi Dress
Forever 21

A pretty floral sleeveless maxi dress.

REGULARLY $24.99

