Forever 21 Sale: Under $20 for Fall Dresses and More Sales

At the Forever 21 sale, you'll get three ways to save!

First, shop falls newest dresses for under $20. Also, get activewear and everyday wear starting at $8.99. Finally, sweater weather is here. Get your new fall sweaters at Forever 21 starting at $12.99.

You'll find the Forever 21 sale discounts on essentials including denim, tops, footwear and more.

We love that the brand already has affordable prices on clothing and accessories across the site. Forever 21 has an awesome assortment of plus size and curvy section with tons of sizes too. Check out the fashion retailer's regular sale section for even deeper discounts. All orders over $50 get free shipping.

Below, shop our picks from the Forever 21 sale.

Shop Forever 21 sales section.

Shop Forever21 plus size section.

Paisley Print Mini Dress Forever 21 Forever 21 Paisley Print Mini Dress Forever 21 This Forever 21 Paisley Print Mini Dress is the perfect fall addition to your wardrobe. Get this dress for $20 now. $20 at Forever 21

Floral Print Peasant Dress Forever 21 Forever 21 Floral Print Peasant Dress Forever 21 This dress is super cute and great for Fall with its floral print, lace up neckline and long peasant sleeves. This dress comes in two colors: blue and cream and olive and cream. $14 at Forever 21

Peasant-Sleeve Mini Dress Forever 21 Forever 21 Peasant-Sleeve Mini Dress Forever 21 This Forever 21 Peasant-Sleeve Mini Dress screams Fall. $14.99 at Forever 21

Glen Plaid Dress & Face Mask Set Forever 21 Forever 21 Glen Plaid Dress & Face Mask Set Forever 21 This Forever 21 Glen Plaid Dress comes with a matching face mask. This plaid dress has a square neckline and a bodycon silhouette. $14.99 at Forever 21

Ribbed Turtleneck Puff-Sleeve Top Forever 21 Forever 21 Ribbed Turtleneck Puff-Sleeve Top Forever 21 Forever 21's Ribbed Turtleneck Puff-Sleeve Top is the perfect color and style for Fall. $12.99 at Forever 21

Fuzzy Knit Open-Front Cardigan Forever 21 Forever 21 Fuzzy Knit Open-Front Cardigan Forever 21 The Forever 21 Fuzzy Knit Open-Front Cardigan is the perfect sweater to wear over a dress in the Fall. $18 at Forever 21

Sweater-Knit Hoodie & Pants Set Forever 21 Forever 21 Sweater-Knit Hoodie & Pants Set Forever 21 The Forever 21 Sweater-Knit Hoodie & Pants Set features a drawstring hood, ribbed construction and matching pants with an elasticized waist. This sweatsuit comes in both dusty pink and oatmeal colors. $40 at Forever 21

Active Faux Leather Leggings Forever 21 Forever 21 Active Faux Leather Leggings Forever 21 These Forever 21 Active Faux Leather Leggings are functional for yoga, the gym or working out AND look great if you are just chilling at home or out with friends. $19.99 at Forever 21

Active Tie-Dye Leggings Forever 21 Forever 21 Active Tie-Dye Leggings Forever 21 These Forever 21 Active Tie-Dye Leggings are stretch knit leggings with a high waist and ribbed waistband. $14.99 at Forever 21

Cutout Cap-Sleeve Tee Forever 21 Forever 21 Cutout Cap-Sleeve Tee Forever 21 This cap-sleeve tee is simply stylish. Team it with denim, midi skirt or bike shorts. Collect in multiple colors, too! REGULARLY $12 $8 at Forever 21

Flounce Trim Swing Dress Forever 21 Forever 21 Flounce Trim Swing Dress Forever 21 A comfy knit mini dress with a swing silhouette. REGULARLY $18 $8.99 at Forever 21

Stitched Espadrille Platform Sandals Forever 21 Forever 21 Stitched Espadrille Platform Sandals Forever 21 Platform sandals with a padded faux leather insole. $18 AT FOREVER 21 $13.99 at Forever 21

Floral Smocked-Bodice Maxi Dress Forever 21 Forever 21 Floral Smocked-Bodice Maxi Dress Forever 21 A pretty floral sleeveless maxi dress. REGULARLY $24.99 $16.99 at Forever 21

