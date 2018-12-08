Former 'Bachelor' Bob Guiney Posts First Family Photo With Newborn Son

Bob Guiney's family photos are going to look a little different from now on.

The former Bachelor took to Instagram on Friday to share his "first official family photo" since becoming a dad. Guiney and his wife, Jessica Canyon, welcomed a son they named Grayson Robert Guiney on Monday in Bellevue, Washington.

“Our first official #family photo! This is my absolute favorite picture ever!" the former reality star captioned the black-and-white shot, which shows Canyon holding their baby boy, while Guiney leans in for a sweet kiss. "We are so appreciative of all love! Thank you to our friend @missimplicityphotography for capturing such an awesome moment for us! #love #MySon #pbjg18 @jescanyon."

Guiney and Canyon recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. He first appeared on Trista Sutter's season of The Bachelorette in 2003, and was subsequently cast as the fourth Bachelor. He ended up with Estella Gardinier on the show, but they split shortly after the finale aired. Sutter celebrated her 15th anniversary with her final pick, Ryan, on Thursday.

This year has been full of Bachelor baby news, with former Bachelorette Jillian Harris welcoming a daughter, Annie, in October. Bachelor Sean Lowe welcomed his second child with his wife, Catherine, in May, and our most recent Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., is currently expecting his first child with his fiancee, Lauren Burnham.

Luyendyk and Burnham are set to tie the knot next month, in a Hawaii wedding officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison. See more in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

