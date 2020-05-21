Frank And Oak Sale: Take 25% Off Sitewide
At the Frank And Oak sale, you'll find great deals on pants, boots, blazers, jumpsuits and more fashion styles.
The eco-conscious Montreal-based brand, known for its elevated take on the wardrobe essentials you love created via sustainable practices, is still offering deals on men and women's clothing.
The Frank And Oak Memorial Day Sale offers 25% off sitewide through May 27 with coupon code SPRING25. (Some restrictions apply.) Use the Frank And Oak coupon code for a discount on dresses, sweaters, t-shirts, jeans, outerwear, shoes and more.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all Frank And Oak retail stores are closed to the public. The warehouse continues to process online orders for the Frank And Oak sale, with employees working in alternate shifts, disinfecting workstations and wearing gloves to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.
Shipping is free on orders above $49 and they have extended the policy on requesting an online return to 30 days after delivery. Note, the discount is not valid on gift cards, markdowns, past purchases, in-store, Style Plan subscription and third-party brands.
Shop ET Style's top picks from the Frank And Oak sale, below.
A button-up belted dress makes a great addition to your spring wardrobe.
This water repellent bomber features 3M Thinsulate made from 75% recycled polyester.
This long sleeve blouse is a stylish wardrobe staple that can be dressed up or down.
This relaxed fit jumpsuit with pockets can be layered with a t-shirt or cami or worn by itself.
