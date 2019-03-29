Fresh Off the Boat is hitting a pivotal TV milestone: 100 episodes!

ABC's groundbreaking Asian-led comedy will reach the rare landmark on Friday, April 5, making it the first Asian American series on network television to do so. To count down to Fresh Off the Boat's historic episode, ET exclusively debuts a first look from the upcoming installment, featuring special guest star Simu Liu from the beloved Canadian comedy Kim's Convenience.

In the episode, titled "Under the Taipei Sun," Eddie Huang (Hudson Yang) travels to Taiwan as part of a cultural exchange program, ignoring his parents' advice about how difficult it was for them when they immigrated to America. But when he gets separated from the group with no money and next-to-no language skills, Eddie finds himself in a heap of trouble. That's when Liu, who plays a noodle vendor named Willie, comes into play.

Richard Cartwright/ABC

Richard Cartwright/ABC

"What are you doing in this part of town? This isn't a tourist area," Willie asks Eddie in the clip.

"I got separated from my cultural exchange group and then I blew all my money on gifts, then my a** got lost too," Eddie replies, the challenges of being stuck in a foreign country starting to sink in.

"Rough," Willie says. When Eddie asks Willie if he can use his phone so he can call his big aunt to pick him up, his new friend agrees -- with a caveat of his own.

"Why don't you help me out for the day? And then when we're done, you can use my phone," Willie proposes. "How are you with a knife?"

"Not as good as I am with a spoon!" Eddie quips in a failed attempt at a joke, but Willie's bewildered expression says it all. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above.

In February, Liu posted a selfie while filming the 100th episode of Fresh Off the Boat, commending the inclusion he experienced in front of and behind the camera as he compared it to his day job on Kim's Convenience.

"I’m struck by how similar our sets are; full of laughter and diversity in front of and behind the camera. I felt so welcomed!" he wrote. "Can’t wait for you guys to see what we cooked up (pun intended 🙄)."

Created by Nahnatchka Khan, Fresh Off the Boat is based on author and chef Eddie Huang's memoir of the same name and loosely inspired by his childhood and family. The '90s-set half-hour series, which debuted on ABC in 2015, follows Eddie's Taiwanese family as they relocate from Washington, D.C., to Orlando, Florida, to run a cowboy-themed steakhouse. Randall Park, Constance Wu, Yang, Ian Chen, Forrest Wheeler, Lucille Soong, Chelsey Crisp and Ray Wise star in the revolutionary series.

Fresh Off the Boat airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

