Four women are left standing in Indian Wells. Tonight, US Open champion Coco Gauff battles Maria Sakkari in the semifinals of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open and the stage is set for a highly intriguing battle.

Sakkari is coming off a big 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 win over Emma Navarro and now the Greek star will be a dangerous opponent for Gauff. While Coco has won their last two matches, Maria Sakkari is 4-3 in their seven head-to-head meetings. Gauff is determined to become the first U.S. woman to secure a win at the singles tournament since Serena Williams in 2001.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Coco Gauff vs. Maria Sakkari, including all the WTA Indian Wells 2024 semifinal streaming details.

The 2024 BNP Paribas Open is being broadcast on the Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch the semifinal match between Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari is with a live TV streaming streaming subscription to FuboTV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel and 190 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the rest of Indian Wells online for free.

In addition to tennis, Fubo offers NCAA March Madness, MLB, NBA, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game next season.

What time is Coco Gauff's match against Maria Sakkari?

The upcoming Indian Wells semifinal match of Cori Gauff vs. Maria Sakkari starts at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET).

Indian Wells 2024 Women's Semifinals Schedule

The 2024 BNP Paribas Open kicked off Wednesday, March 6. The 12-day schedule culminates now enters the women's semifinal matches today. Below, check out the full BNP Paribas Open schedule.

Women's Singles Semifinals

4 p.m. PT: Iga Swiatek vs. Marta Kostyuk

6 p.m. PT: Coco Gauff vs. Mari Sakkari

Indian Wells 2024 TV Schedule

Here's the remaining Indian Wells tournament broadcast times as well as the TV channel and streaming information. All times Eastern.

Friday, March 15

2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.: WTA Semifinals, ATP Doubles Finals

Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Saturday, March 16

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: WTA Doubles Finals

1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: ATP Semifinals

Tennis Channel, TC Plus

Sunday, March 17

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: WTA Singles Finals

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: ATP Singles Finals

Tennis Channel, TC Plus

