The 2023-24 college basketball regular season has officially wrapped and now it's time for conference tournament season. Starting today, the 2024 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament is back at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Each of the league’s 14 teams are battling in Music City for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Tennessee Volunteers won the SEC’s regular season championship and enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed with a double-bye straight to the quarterfinals. Reigning champions Alabama have the No. 3 ranking, but will have their work cut out for them against other top-ranked teams including Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 SEC basketball tournament, including the best livestream options and TV schedule for each game.

How to Watch the 2024 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Without Cable

SEC basketball tournament games will air on ESPN and SEC Network. If you don't have cable, you can watch the SEC tournament live on FuboTV and Sling TV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN along with 190 other channels. SEC Network is available in its Sports Plus add-on, which costs $10.99 per month. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the SEC tournament online for free.

One of the most cost-effective ways to watch the 2024 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament is with a live TV streaming subscription to Sing TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orage plan with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

For SEC Network coverage, you’ll also want to get Sling’s Sports Extra add-on for an additional $11 a month. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording any of the games when you're not home.

When is the 2024 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The 2024 SEC Tournament started on Wednesday, March 13, and runs through the Championship game on Sunday, March 17.

2024 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament TV Schedule

Below, find the full schedule for the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament, including the TV channel to catch every game. All times Eastern.

Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 12 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt — 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 14 Missouri — 25 minutes after Game 1 on SEC Network

Thursday, March 14: Second Round

Game 3: No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 Mississippi State — 1 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 South Carolina vs. Game 1 winner — 25 minutes after Game 3 on SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Ole Miss — 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Florida vs. Game 2 winner — 25 minutes after game 5 on SEC Network

Friday, March 15: Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Game 3 winner —1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Auburn vs. Game 4 winner — 25 minutes after Game 7 on ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Game 5 winner — 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Alabama vs. Game 6 winner — 25 minutess after Game 9 on SEC Network

Saturday, March 16: Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner — 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner — 25 minutes after Game 11 on ESPN

Sunday, March 17: Championship

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner — 1 p.m. on ESPN

