Gayle King Poses in Her Swimsuits for Annual Photo Shoot

Gayle King is reviving one of her favorite Thanksgiving traditions by posting a bathing suit picture alongside her niece.

On Monday, the CBS anchor, 68, shared snaps of her and niece Mekenzye Schwab from their recent trip to Cancun over the holiday weekend.

"Back by popular demand: Our annual Thanksgiving swimsuit photo shoot with fav niece @mknzschwb," King wrote on Instagram.

In the first photo, the ladies stun in bright yellow swimsuits and sunglasses while walking on a beach with white sand and smiling at the camera.

"It all started as a joke in 2017 where I was making fun of Mekenzye and now it’s turned into a thing….but full disclosure everybody looks good taking a picture at @rwmayakoba in Cancun! Highly recommend ☀️" King continued.

In the carousel of photos, King also shared pictures of her and Mekenzye in color-matching swimsuits including a black-and-white look and a multi-colored suit.

The two women also turned up the heat in the final slide, sharing a side-by-side of them under a showerhead and cooling off in the Cancun heat.

King -- who has more than 1 million followers on Instagram -- received hundreds of comments on her post, including from some of her notable friends.

"Everything!!!!!" commented Oscar-winning director Ava DuVernay.

"How is it possible you just look better every single year?????" wrote TODAY Editorial Director Arianna G. Davis.

"Gayle said let me show these youngins how it's done," one person wrote.

In her own post, Mekenzye jokingly asked her followers in her caption if she could "at least get a consolation prize for attempting to keep up" with her aunt, alongside a photo of them sitting together on a boat in their black and white suits.

King began the tradition with her "favorite niece" several years ago while they were on a trip and Mekenzye was taking bikini pics for Instagram photos.

"It wasn’t even planned," King said to Oprah Daily in 2021. “I looked at them and went, ‘That looks so goofy. I’m going to do it, too.’ And it just developed from there.”

