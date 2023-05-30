Whether you’re booking a White Lotus-inspired European getaway or preparing for a summer road trip, now is an excellent time to upgrade your luggage. We're still seeing so many great Memorial Day luggage sales from our favorite brands. To help make packing a breeze, Paravel's sale is running for one last day today ahead of jet-setting season.

Until midnight tonight, Paravel is offering 20% off travel sets, which include a range of carry-ons, large spinners and weekender bags.

Shop the Paravel Sale

Paravel is a sustainable travel brand dedicated to exploring the world while minimizing our impact on it. The brand's best-selling luggage has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. For an added touch of style, Paravel's lineup of luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes can all be personalize with embroidered or painted monograms.

Suitcases can get pricey, especially from top brands, so it's best to invest in luggage bundles that have packing essentials in multiple sizes for any kind of trip. Ahead, shop the best last-minute Memorial Day luggage deals from Paravel's sale in time for your summer vacation.

Aviator Set Plus Paravel Aviator Set Plus Two best sellers, one perfect set that's ready for every adventure. Couple the carry-on with checked luggage to fit a combined 17 days worth of clothes and 8 pairs of shoes. $900 $720 Shop Now

Pacific Tote Set Plus Paravel Pacific Tote Set Plus A perfect set for everyday travel, from long weekends to work trips. The tote and carry-on fit a combined 6 days worth of clothes, 2 pairs of shoes and a wash kit. $720 $576 Shop Now

Weekender Set Plus Paravel Weekender Set Plus Some things are just better together. Paravel's Weekender features smart straps that slip over the handle of the carbon-neutral Aviator Carry-On Plus. $720 $576 Shop Now

