Gear Up for Your Summer Travel With 20% Off Luggage Sets at Paravel's Memorial Day Sale
Whether you’re booking a White Lotus-inspired European getaway or preparing for a summer road trip, Memorial Day weekend is an excellent time to upgrade your luggage. We're seeing so many great Memorial Day luggage sales from our favorite brands right now. To help you stock up ahead of jet-setting season, Paravel just kicked off its Memorial Day sale.
Now through Tuesday, May 30, Paravel is offering 20% off travel sets, which include a range of carry-ons, large spinners and weekender bags.
Paravel is a sustainable travel brand dedicated to exploring the world while minimizing our impact on it. The brand's best-selling luggage has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. For an added touch of style, Paravel's lineup of luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes can all be personalize with embroidered or painted monograms.
Suitcases can get pricey, especially from top brands, so it's best to invest in luggage bundles that have packing essentials in multiple sizes for any kind of trip. Ahead, shop the best Memorial Day luggage deals from Paravel's sale in time for your summer vacation.
Two best sellers, one perfect set that's ready for every adventure. Couple the carry-on with checked luggage to fit a combined 17 days worth of clothes and 8 pairs of shoes.
A perfect set for everyday travel, from long weekends to work trips. The tote and carry-on fit a combined 6 days worth of clothes, 2 pairs of shoes and a wash kit.
Now your four-legged friends can travel as well as you do. Combine the Cabana Pet Carrier with Paravel's Aviator carry-on and take your furry companion wherever you go—comfortably, safely and smoothly.
Get both the carry-on and checked luggage with four packing cubes, so you have a place for everything.
The Medium Cabana Tote meets the world’s first carbon-neutral luggage, the Aviator Carry-On Plus, for week-long vacations.
Lightweight, stylish, and seriously roomy, the Grand Tour Duffle does both long weekends and far-flung trips beautifully. Made of durable, spill-proof EcoCraft Canvas, it looks sharp and is endlessly functional.
Some things are just better together. Paravel's Weekender features smart straps that slip over the handle of the carbon-neutral Aviator Carry-On Plus.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
