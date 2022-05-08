Shopping

Get 20% Off Anti-Aging Skin Care Products from Paula's Choice with This Secret Deal

By ETonline Staff
Paula's Choice Skincare Deals
Paula's Choice

You can never have enough skincare products in your life — especially if they're from cult-favorite brands like Paula's Choice. The popular beauty and wellness label has a reputation for its cruelty- and fragrance-free products that are hailed by everyone from celebrities to dermatologists and editors for their notably effective results.

Paula's Choice is rooted in refreshingly transparent ethos — with products that are tailored to meet the needs of every skin type or texture. And now, for a limited time, shoppers can score on an exclusive (and super secret) deal that applies to all of the brand's top-rated products. Time to get your credit card ready and your skincare fridge cleared!

@edwardzo How To: re-texturize & brighten skin w/ chemical exfoliants from @paulaschoiceskincare at @sephora 🧪✨ #skincare#paulaschoice#chemicalexfoliation♬ Blue Blood - Heinz Kiessling & Various Artists

Now through May 8, shoppers can take 20% off everything, plus enjoy free shipping on all orders, with the exclusive code PAULASCHOICE. Given the beauty brand's popularity among Gen Z'ers and TikTok users alike, it's rare that a deal this good comes along — let alone on all Paula's Choice products.

Whether you're looking to refresh your skincare routine with a more nourishing moisturizer or simply elevate it with a brightening cleanser — like the best-selling 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant — Paula's Choice boasts a product inventory that's perfect for any skin type or texture.

Below, shop ET Style's picks for the best products and treatments from Paula's Choice.

Skin Restoring Moisturizer with SPF 50
Skin Restoring Moisturizer with SPF 50

Nourish skin well with this antioxidant-rich moisturizer -- formulated with SPF too.

$35$28
Barrier Repair Moisturizer with Retinol
Barrier Repair Moisturizer with Retinol

A remarkable skin-renewing anti-aging moisturizer that nourishes dehydrated skin while promoting a firmer-looking, radiant complexion.

$35$28
Omega+ Complex Eye Cream
Omega+ Complex Eye Cream

Treat your eyes to a hydrating pick-me-up with the Paula's Choice Omega+ Complex Eye Cream.

$35$28
2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

The brand's most popular product is a best-seller for a reason. The leave-on exfoliant is composed of salicylic acid ingredients, which work to unclog pores and even out the skin tone.

$32$26
10% Azelaic Acid Booster
10% Azelaic Acid Booster

This azelaic acid-infused formula aims to target stubborn spots on the skin's surface.

$11$9
Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment
Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment

Reverse the signs of aging with this Niacinamide 20% Treatment from Paula's Choice -- crafted with a concentrated vitamin B3 serum that works to reduce the look of "stretched pores," according to the retailer.

$50$40
Weightless Advanced Repairing Toner
Weightless Advanced Repairing Toner

A good toner is an essential in any skincare routine -- and this hydrating one from Paula's Choice boasts over a hundred four-star reviews on the brand site alone.

$25$20
25% AHA + 2% BHA Exfoliant Peel
25% AHA + 2% BHA Exfoliant Peel

Get 20% off this treatment and all other Paula's Choice products for a limited time with the code NARRATIV20.

$40$32
Paula's Choice Essential Kit
Paula's Choice Essential Kit

Stock up on all of your favorite Paula's Choice products with the Essential Skin Recovery Kit.

$90$72
Pore Normalizing Cleanser
Pore Normalizing Cleanser

This gentle, pore-cleaning cleanser aims to remove impurities in the skin.

$14$11
Daily Replenishing Body Cream
Daily Replenishing Body Cream

The Daily Replenishing Body Cream is chock-full of antioxidants, ceramides and a targeted peptide, according to the retailer.

$24$19
Pore Clarifying Charcoal Gel Mask
Pore Clarifying Charcoal Gel Mask

Enjoy a spa-like facial at home with the Pore Clarifying Charcoal Gel Mask -- formulated with charcoal and natural clays.

$32$26

