Get 20% Off Anti-Aging Skin Care Products from Paula's Choice with This Secret Deal
You can never have enough skincare products in your life — especially if they're from cult-favorite brands like Paula's Choice. The popular beauty and wellness label has a reputation for its cruelty- and fragrance-free products that are hailed by everyone from celebrities to dermatologists and editors for their notably effective results.
Paula's Choice is rooted in refreshingly transparent ethos — with products that are tailored to meet the needs of every skin type or texture. And now, for a limited time, shoppers can score on an exclusive (and super secret) deal that applies to all of the brand's top-rated products. Time to get your credit card ready and your skincare fridge cleared!
@edwardzo How To: re-texturize & brighten skin w/ chemical exfoliants from @paulaschoiceskincare at @sephora 🧪✨ #skincare#paulaschoice#chemicalexfoliation♬ Blue Blood - Heinz Kiessling & Various Artists
Now through May 8, shoppers can take 20% off everything, plus enjoy free shipping on all orders, with the exclusive code PAULASCHOICE. Given the beauty brand's popularity among Gen Z'ers and TikTok users alike, it's rare that a deal this good comes along — let alone on all Paula's Choice products.
Whether you're looking to refresh your skincare routine with a more nourishing moisturizer or simply elevate it with a brightening cleanser — like the best-selling 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant — Paula's Choice boasts a product inventory that's perfect for any skin type or texture.
Below, shop ET Style's picks for the best products and treatments from Paula's Choice.
Nourish skin well with this antioxidant-rich moisturizer -- formulated with SPF too.
A remarkable skin-renewing anti-aging moisturizer that nourishes dehydrated skin while promoting a firmer-looking, radiant complexion.
Treat your eyes to a hydrating pick-me-up with the Paula's Choice Omega+ Complex Eye Cream.
The brand's most popular product is a best-seller for a reason. The leave-on exfoliant is composed of salicylic acid ingredients, which work to unclog pores and even out the skin tone.
This azelaic acid-infused formula aims to target stubborn spots on the skin's surface.
Reverse the signs of aging with this Niacinamide 20% Treatment from Paula's Choice -- crafted with a concentrated vitamin B3 serum that works to reduce the look of "stretched pores," according to the retailer.
A good toner is an essential in any skincare routine -- and this hydrating one from Paula's Choice boasts over a hundred four-star reviews on the brand site alone.
Get 20% off this treatment and all other Paula's Choice products for a limited time with the code NARRATIV20.
Stock up on all of your favorite Paula's Choice products with the Essential Skin Recovery Kit.
This gentle, pore-cleaning cleanser aims to remove impurities in the skin.
The Daily Replenishing Body Cream is chock-full of antioxidants, ceramides and a targeted peptide, according to the retailer.
Enjoy a spa-like facial at home with the Pore Clarifying Charcoal Gel Mask -- formulated with charcoal and natural clays.
