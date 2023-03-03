This weekend, there are numerous tech deals to shop at Walmart, including big savings on an Xbox Series S bundle. You can find the Xbox Series S console with 512 GB of storage and an extra controller for $70 off. For a limited time, get the Xbox Series S with gorgeous graphics, an enormous game selection, and two controllers for less than $300.

The Walmart deal includes an Xbox Series S console,two Xbox Wireless Controllers, a high-speed HDMI cable, and power cable. Go all digital with the Xbox Series S and build a library of digital games. Games like Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield, High on Life, Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and plenty more will be dropping on the Xbox Series S from now until the end of 2023.

In addition to being able to play a ton of games on the Xbox Series S, you can access an array of streaming service apps on the console, such as Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and more.

We've seen a few deals on the smallest, sleekest Xbox over the last two years, and we've even come across a few Xbox Series X restocks. However, an Xbox Series S sale like this makes the bundle even cheaper than buying the console alone without the bonus controller right now.

