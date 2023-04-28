Basically a Friends character of its own, the iconic orange sofa at the Central Perk coffee shop is where Rachel, Monica, Pheobe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross spent a lot of time. With so many key moments centered around this couch, it is instantly recognizable even by casual fans of the hit ’90s sitcom — and now you can pick one up for your backyard this summer.

Prepare to amp up your summertime fun because we've found a Friends Couch Sprinkler at Sam's Club to make days in the sun even more enjoyable. Fun for the whole family, the inflatable couch has a built-in sprinkler that sprays from the backrest, giving you a full Friends intro moment in your own yard.

The vintage-style sofa witnessed some of the most iconic moments of the series. Rachel and Ross's second kiss happened in a dimly lit Central Perk (their first was in a laundromat in season one) where they cemented their relationship. We learn Joey doesn't share food as he recounts a tale of his first date. Phoebe's earworm ditty "Smelly Cat" was first sung on the cozy couch and later she gets married outside the cafe.

This adorable sprinkler sofa doesn't just look good, it also comes highly rated on the Sam's Club website. One of the best features of this couch though would have to be since it's an easy-to-inflate (and deflate) sofa, you don't need to pivot when moving it around the yard.

Friends fans will want to add this inflatable orange couch to their cart soon as we suspect it’s likely to sell out quickly. Since it's sold at Sam's Club, you'll just need a membership before purchasing this one-of-a-kind summertime toy.

