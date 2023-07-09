As much as we love summer, there’s no doubt that the sunny season can do a number on your skin. Whether your face is craving some added hydration for a dewy glow, a blemish fighter to battle the warmer temperatures, or UV protection, Tula Skincare is here to help with sitewide discounts on all its best-selling and celeb-used products.

Now through Sunday, July 16, ET readers can get 20% off every Tula skincare product sitewide using the exclusive code SHOPDIRECT20 at checkout. Everything on Tula's site is up for grabs, including the cult-favorite eye cream, anti-aging serum, and even the mega-popular Purifying Face Cleanser.

Shop the Tula Sale

Tula is one of today's premier skincare brands loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike — and for good reason. The brand specializes in probiotic skincare treatments that are made with nourishing extracts and superfoods, all blended together to promote healthier, skin-revitalizing formulas that are as clean as they are effective.

Stars like Jenna Dewan and Mandy Moore all tap into some of Tula's top products — including the Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm — to achieve their inimitable, red carpet radiance.

Healthy skin is key to keeping your face glowing all year long, so save on skincare products that are specifically formulated to keep your skin's ecosystem healthy and happy. Ahead, get glowing and save 20% on our favorites from the Tula Skincare Sale.

Bright Start Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer Tula Bright Start Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer Kickstart your day with this powerhouse daily moisturizer that gives skin an antioxidant boost without weighing it down. Vitamin C, Mandarin Orange & Tranexamic Acid also help improve the appearance of dull skin & dark marks. $56 $45 WITH CODE SHOPDIRECT20 Shop Now

Tula Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm TULA Tula Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm Tula's best-selling hyaluronic acid eye balm gets a radiating revamp via an ingredient cocktail of rosewater and rosehip oil. Instantly hydrate, cool and help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes for a refreshed look. $32 $26 WITH CODE SHOPDIRECT20 Shop Now

Self-Care Sunday Nourishing Face Mask Tula Self-Care Sunday Nourishing Face Mask Take time for yourself and breathe life into your skin with the Self-Care Sunday Nourishing Face Mask. It can be used as a serum or left as an overnight mask. $48 $38 WITH CODE SHOPDIRECT20 Shop Now

Tula Deep Wrinkle Serum Tula Tula Deep Wrinkle Serum Tula's milky, lightweight serum targets the signs of premature aging and the look of wrinkles. The mix of peptides, prebiotics and probiotic extracts with a botanical retinol alternative aim to help skin maintain its youthful elasticity. $84 $67 WITH CODE SHOPDIRECT20 Shop Now

Revitalizing Eye Cream Tula Revitalizing Eye Cream A do-it-all day and night eye cream, Tula's formula is stacked with powerful peptides to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve the look of firmness as well as elasticity. $52 $42 WITH CODE SHOPDIRECT20 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Bieber & Drew Barrymore's Favorite Sunscreens Are On Rare Sale

The 15 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin

The Best Sunscreens for Skin Protection This Summer

Get Your Glow On With Can’t-Miss Deals from Walmart's Beauty Sale

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Skincare and Beauty Products

Benefit Cosmetics Summer Beauty Sale: Save Up to 65% on Best Sellers

The Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Summer — According to TikTok

The 21 Best Summer Beauty Launches of 2023