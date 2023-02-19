After enduring these past few months of the harsh winter, we can finally see spring on the horizon. But as the seasons change, you might notice your skin changing too. Whether you are aiming to unlock hydration for a dewy glow, targeting blemishes, or wanting to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, Tula is here to help with its Presidents Day skincare sale.

Now through Monday, February 20, Tula is offering 30% off select skincare products, including a firming moisturizer, revitalizing eye cream, anti-aging serum, and even the bestselling Pro-Glycolic Resurfacing Treatment Toner.

Tula is one of today's premier skincare brands loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike — and for good reason. The brand specializes in probiotic skincare treatments that are made with nourishing extracts and superfoods, all blended together to promote healthier, skin-revitalizing formulas that are as clean as they are effective. Stars like Jenna Dewan and Mandy Moore all tap into some of Tula's top products — including the Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm — to achieve their inimitable, red carpet radiance.

Healthy skin is key to keeping your face glowing all year long, so save on skincare products that are infused with probiotics specifically formulated to keep your skin's ecosystem healthy. Ahead, get glowing and shop our favorite skincare from the Tula Presidents Day Sale.

Deep Wrinkle Serum Tula Deep Wrinkle Serum Tula's milky, lightweight serum targets the signs of premature aging and the look of wrinkles. The mix of peptides, prebiotics and probiotic extracts with a botanical retinol alternative aim to help skin maintain its youthful elasticity. $84 $59 Shop Now

Revitalizing Eye Cream Tula Revitalizing Eye Cream A do-it-all day and night eye cream, Tula's formula is stacked with powerful peptides to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve the look of firmness as well as elasticity. $52 $36 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

