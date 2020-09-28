Get Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $44 at the Amazon Fall Sale

Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are on sale at the Amazon Sale!

The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are now starting at $44.02 (regularly $64.95) on Amazon right now. The royal has worn the canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years as duchess for appearances where she dressed down. She has styled the comfy footwear in a variety of ways from an outfit with skinny jeans to a blouse-and-culottes combination.

The can't-miss deal on the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker comes as part of the Amazon Big Fall Sale, The discount on the pair is available in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's big sale event.

Be sure to read up on the latest details on Amazon Prime Day, which is officially taking place on Oct. 13 and 14. We're expecting to see major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories, including travel gear, handbags, dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes and jewelry.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Score the best-selling sneaker style at a deep discounted price, along with other great sneaker deals on selected styles, during the Amazon Fall Sale 2020.

