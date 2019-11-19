Gisele Bundchen and Daughter Vivian Are Identical in Childhood Pics

Gisele Bundchen is twinning with her daughter!

The 39-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Monday to share a fan-created side-by-side pic of herself and her and Tom Brady's 6-year-old daughter, Vivian.

In the sweet shot, a young Bundchen is all smiles as she wears a pink dress and hair bow while posing with a matching baby doll. As for Vivian, she sports a black-and-white polka dot dress and has a similar smile as her lookalike mom.

"Thank you @giselebundchenonline for doing this," Bundchen captioned her post. "Do you guys think my baby girl and I look alike? 💕"

Brady certainly saw the similarities between his wife and daughter, commenting on the post, "Girlie Girls."

Following his Super Bowl win with the New England Patriots in February, Brady gushed over how Bundchen, his wife of 10 years, sacrifices for their family. The couple are parents to Vivian and 9-year-old Benjamin, and Brady has a 12-year-old son, John, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

"I married someone that... I know is my life partner. She's just one of the most caring, nurturing people in the world," he told Good Morning America. "The way she takes care of our family when I'm working, sacrificing a lot of her dreams. I can only tell her I love her so much."

"She's got my back. I have no doubt about that. And she knows I have hers," he added. "Football success is one thing, you know? Being a good dad, being a good husband, being a good friend, that's really important to me, too."

Brady also shared with ET in 2016 that his daughter has him wrapped around her finger. "It's the worst -- well, it's not the worst for me, I think it's the worst for my wife who's trying to instill some discipline in her and I just give her whatever she wants," he quipped of Vivian. "But isn't that what men are supposed to do for daughters?"

Check out more of our exclusive interview with the NFL star:

