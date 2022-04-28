Gisele Bündchen Poses for Her First Magazine Cover in Years
It's officially Giselerama season as Gisele Bündchen graces the cover of a magazine for the first time in years! The 41-year-old Brazilian bombshell lends her eye-catching looks for the latest cover of V Magazine and its summer issue.
And Bündchen leaves little to the imagination, as evidenced by the magazine's alternate covers showing off her multiple wardrobe outfits.
The former Victoria's Secret Angel and mother of two was photographed by Blair Getz Mezibov and styled by Gro Curtis, while Dior's Sam Visser dolled her up for photo and video shoots that went down at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach in Miami and Miami Dade College's Kendall Campus.
Bündchen shows off her wild side, sporting leopard from head-to-toe with a Norma Kamali swimsuit over some tights while wearing Carolina Amato leopard gloves. In another shot, the supermodel oozes animalistic attraction with a black Armani sequined jumpsuit and rabbit-eared hat.
Even though she has appeared on more than 2,000 covers and brings with her more than two decades of experience strutting her stuff down countless runways, Bündchen says it's never been work.
"I don't see this as a job, it's my life," she told the magazine. "It truly means everything for me to be able to work. Being a model is about becoming a blank canvas. It's about really allowing yourself to dive deep into whichever environment and whatever character you need to create, to get the perfect shot. That’s the fun part about it, getting to play different roles and explore different parts of yourself."
She also offered a powerful perspective when it comes to aging.
"When you're in your twenties, you try to fit in and you try to belong. When you're in your forties, you feel more comfortable in your skin," she said. "I feel like I have only gotten stronger with time, and that's in all [aspects] of my life."
Stephen Gan, V Magazine's editor in chief, exalted the model's recent work for the American fashion magazine.
"Drop dead glamour and unabashed sexiness from the ‘90s are taking over the runways again, just as they will at some other point in time," he said. "So, too is Gisele—always present in fashion, regardless of whether she’s on a magazine cover or not. Her body of work, only some of which we’ve captured, is constantly referenced, perpetually admired, and a permanent chapter in the book of fashion lexicon. V is proud to have this cover as the latest page in that book, although the rest is still to be written."
As part of the magazine's homage to the supermodel, it also featured "a retrospective look back on the Brazilian supermodel bombshell's most iconic moments" with the magazine.
Bündchen's V Magazine cover is her first cover shoot in nearly four years, after she graced the cover of Vogue in July 2018. Later that fall, Bündchen also covered Vogue Italia, where she magically transformed into the legendary singer Mina Mazzini.
