Gloria Trevi knows that female artists need to support one another!

"We are all human beings. We have to love and support each other and have an amazing time," the Latin music legend told ET ahead of her joint Diosa de La Noche Tour with Karol G, before praising fellow Latina singers, Thalía, Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzmán, who have been breaking barriers and giving it their all.

In 2017, Trevi teamed up with Guzmán, whom she calls a "diosa," for their joint Versus Tour. The two now have an incredible friendship that she will always cherish.

"I adore her and I respect and admire her," the "Me Lloras" singer expressed, adding, "I wish her the best wherever she is."

Tom Cooper/Getty Images

As for Thalía, another goddess in Trevi's book, is someone she loves. "She recently celebrated her birthday. I wished her a happy birthday, and she's another Latina who has given so much to the world," Trevi noted. "So much that [people] admire us and respect us."

"I don't want to leave anyone behind, including Paulina," Trevi continued. "She is another working warrior who is always pushing forward and is always there for her children."

With a career spanning decades, Trevi knows the importance of being a collaborative artist and working with new singers, like Karol.

"She has a beautiful personality. You always see her smiling. She is very professional and very talented," Trevi said of the urban singer. "Even though we are different, we are from different generations, we are contemporaries because we are in the same musical landscape at the same time. We're breaking barriers and giving it our all."

And the feelings are mutual, as Karol also told ET how honored and "grateful" she was to be asked by the "Pelo Suelto" songstress to join her on tour, as well as collab on the song "Hijoepu*#"

"When they told me that she wanted a female singer to join her on tour and that she wanted me, it surprised me because we have very different genres," the Colombian singer shared. "She's a rocker, she does more ballads and pop, while I'm very urban… But we connected because we are both so passionate when it comes to singing about men and love. That's why I think it was amazing when they brought up the idea of doing a song together that would sum up our tour together."

And what Karol loves the most about Trevi is her originality and how she stays true to herself, which is something that the "Ocean" singer is also known for.

"After all these years, and time, and how much music has changed, you hear her music and she's still relevant. She hasn't lost her identity. She continues to be herself," Karol passionately said. "She's got an amazing attitude and her fans adore her so much. She has such amazing strength and her career transcends years. I admire her so much... I was one of those kids who danced and had their pelo suelto like everyone else."

For more info on Trevi and Karol's La Diosa de la Noche Tour, click here. See more Latinas supporting one another in the video below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Gloria Trevi Pours Her Heart Out in 'Rómpeme El Corazón' Music Video (Exclusive)

Gloria Trevi and Karol G Seek Revenge in Dynamic 'Hijoepu*#' Music Video (Exclusive)

Karol G Shares Her Three Wedding Day Must-Haves (Exclusive)

Related Gallery