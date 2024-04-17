GloRilla Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Georgia

GloRilla was arrested Tuesday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

The artist -- whose real name is Gloria Woods -- was arrested and booked by the Suwanee Police Department on suspicion of allegedly driving under the influence and consuming/possessing an open alcoholic beverage container, TMZ reports.

According to the police report, obtained by the outlet, police pulled GloRilla over after she allegedly made an illegal U-turn at a red light at 4 a.m.

Police claim that they smelled alcohol and marijuana wafting from the vehicle when they pulled her over, and that she admitted to having consumed alcohol earlier in the evening, but allegedly refused to say how much she had to drink.

GloRilla recently made a red carpet appearance at the CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas, on April 7, 2024. - Nicola Gell/FilmMagic

Police state that they administered a battery of field sobriety tests, and that she allegedly failed them all. TMZ reports that police claim the 24-year-old rapper suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the tests, which exposed her breast, and that the officer had to inform her of the mishap, as it went unnoticed.

GloRilla was reportedly booked just after 6 a.m. and was released on bond several hours later, where she was picked up in her vehicle by an associate.

ET has reached out to GloRilla's reps for comment.

Thus far, the artist has yet to address or comment on her arrest publicly.

