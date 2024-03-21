Karen Huger has been charged with driving under the influence following a car crash on Tuesday night.

Court documents obtained by ET reveal that the 60-year-old star of The Real Housewives of Potomac was behind the wheel of her 2017 Maserati when she was intercepted by the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland around 11:50 p.m.

Huger has officially been charged with driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and driving while under the influence of alcohol. She now has to make a mandatory court appearance.

Bravo

Additionally, Huger is facing a slew of other charges, including negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering property, life, and person, and recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for safety.

Other charges include failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on the highway, driving a vehicle on the highway with suspended registration, and failure to notify administration of change of address within 30 days.

ET reached out to Huger's representative, Bravo and the Montgomery County Police Department for comment.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department confirmed the occurrence of a single-vehicle collision to People, detailing that Huger's vehicle crossed a median and collided with multiple street signs. Fortunately, Huger emerged from the crash unscathed.

Bravo

Authorities told TMZ that Huger was purportedly driving aggressively and at high speeds before the collision. Despite the severity of the incident, Huger was not arrested at the scene but instead received several citations.

In a statement to TMZ, Huger expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support following the traumatic event. She attributed the emotional toll of recent personal losses -- including the death of her mother, Georgia Raines Wooden -- to the distressing circumstances that preceded the crash.

"Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last nights incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mothers Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami," her statement read. "Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree. I'm hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!"

As investigations into the incident continue, Huger urged fans to prioritize their emotional well-being before operating vehicles, emphasizing the importance of safety measures such as seatbelts.

"I would like to stress, it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving," her statement concluded, "And may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts, my Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life."

RELATED CONTENT: