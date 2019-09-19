Paul Holes is headed to your TV screen.

The famous cold case investigator spent over two decades looking for one of the most elusive serial killers in U.S. history, the Golden State Killer -- and helped put the man, Joseph James DeAngelo, behind bars last year. Now, Holes is using his years of experience with cutting-edge DNA technology to solve brutal murders across the country on Oxygen's The DNA of Murder With Paul Holes.

The show will follow Holes as he dives into unsolved homicide cases, analyzing the physical and "emotional" DNA left behind. He'll work with local investigators and experts to explore new theories, potential suspects and evidence, in the hopes of solving these crimes.

"We're not here to tell a story, we're here to solve this case," Holes says in the show's trailer.

"There's that bit of information that tells me I'm close," he continues. "That I have to go all in to be able to solve the case."

Watch the trailer below:

The DNA of Murder With Paul Holes premieres Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. ET/PT with a special 90-minute episode.

