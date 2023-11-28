When Gordon Ramsay signs off on a cookware brand, you know it will be the gold standard for cooking up something delicious in the kitchen. Don't be an "idiot sandwich" when upgrading your pots and pans. Shop Hexclad, the brand Ramsay himself uses at home.

Since Hexclad's cookware is so durable and high-quality, it's a bit pricier than some other brands on the market. But we have some good news: Right now, Hexclad is hosting its biggest sale of the year and is still serving up Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings with the best prices of the year.

Shop Hexclad's Cyber Monday Sale

Hexclad's cookware can stand up to whatever recipe you're trying out this holiday season. The cookware has unbeatable searing power due to its laser-etched stainless steel hexagon design. The pans are non-stick, non-toxic and dishwasher-safe, making clean-up a breeze. You can also have peace of mind when buying from Hexclad, because perhaps the best part about this brand is the cookware comes with a lifetime warranty.

Ramsay's quote on the Hexclad website says, "The sear I can get with these pans is incredible, with absolutely no stick. The temperature control is utter perfection, and the clean-up is effortless."

Ready to score this biggest savings of the season on this Michelin-star chef-approved brand? Below, we've rounded up the best Hexclad cookware deals during the brand's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale.

HexClad Hybrid Roasting Pan Hexclad HexClad Hybrid Roasting Pan This sale is the only time Hexclad offers discounts on individual items throughout the year. Get ready to roast that turkey with this pan featuring Hexclad's patented hybrid technology. $230 $200 Shop Now

Hexclad Holiday Feast Bundle Hexclad Hexclad Holiday Feast Bundle Get ready for the Holiday cooking with this bundle, which includes everything from the Black Friday Bundle along with an 8-inch Chef's Knife, a 5-quart Dutch Oven and the HexMill Salt and Pepper Grinder Set. $2,267 $1,350 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

