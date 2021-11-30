We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Although there are extended Cyber Monday deals to shop right now, Giving Tuesday is here -- a time to shop while giving back to the community. Gorjana is giving us two reasons to shop their stunning jewelry today.

First, Gorjana has a ton of amazing options for holiday gifting that vary in price, styles and metals. Second, the brand is donating 10% of all online sales to Toys for Tots for Giving Tuesday to help provide gifts for less fortunate children.

The Southern California-based jewelry brand is known for their fashion and fine jewelry that are effortless, versatile and on trend. Whether you're looking for a sparkly pair of earrings to team with a holiday party dress, diamonds for a special someone or new everyday jewelry for yourself, Gorjana is the go-to place for fashionable adornments that'll elevate any wardrobe. Some standouts include the best-selling chain Parker Necklace, layering gift sets, the chic monogram Wilder Alphabet Bracelet and chunky gold Lou Hoops.

Shop ET's top picks of Gorjana jewelry below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Parker Necklace Gorjana Parker Necklace The bestselling Parker necklace is great for wearing alone or layering with more chains. It has a unique hinge closure that lets you customize the length or add charms. $65 Buy Now

Wilder Alphabet Bracelet Gorjana Wilder Alphabet Bracelet For the one who loves a monogram accessory, gift this alphabet bracelet. Give a set of two and get it for $85. $48 Buy Now

Rose Ring Set Gorjana Rose Ring Set According to Gorjana, the Rose Ring Set is "inspired by David Rose of Schitt's Creek, this ring set features three bands that feel both timeless and on trend." $60 Buy Now

Diamond Bar Necklace Gorjana Diamond Bar Necklace In addition to trendy fashion jewelry, Gorjana also offers timeless fine jewelry. Treat yourself to this beautiful diamond bar necklace. $295 Buy Now

Rose Hoops Gorjana Rose Hoops These medium-sized gold hoop earrings will take your look from day to night. $50 Buy Now

