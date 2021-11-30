Gorjana Giving Tuesday: Shop Jewelry and Gifts to Benefit Toys for Tots
Although there are extended Cyber Monday deals to shop right now, Giving Tuesday is here -- a time to shop while giving back to the community. Gorjana is giving us two reasons to shop their stunning jewelry today.
First, Gorjana has a ton of amazing options for holiday gifting that vary in price, styles and metals. Second, the brand is donating 10% of all online sales to Toys for Tots for Giving Tuesday to help provide gifts for less fortunate children.
The Southern California-based jewelry brand is known for their fashion and fine jewelry that are effortless, versatile and on trend. Whether you're looking for a sparkly pair of earrings to team with a holiday party dress, diamonds for a special someone or new everyday jewelry for yourself, Gorjana is the go-to place for fashionable adornments that'll elevate any wardrobe. Some standouts include the best-selling chain Parker Necklace, layering gift sets, the chic monogram Wilder Alphabet Bracelet and chunky gold Lou Hoops.
Shop ET's top picks of Gorjana jewelry below.
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.
