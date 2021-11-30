Sponsored by Gorjana

Gorjana Giving Tuesday: Shop Jewelry and Gifts to Benefit Toys for Tots

By ETonline Staff
Gorjana
Gorjana

Although there are extended Cyber Monday deals to shop right now, Giving Tuesday is here -- a time to shop while giving back to the community. Gorjana is giving us two reasons to shop their stunning jewelry today. 

First, Gorjana has a ton of amazing options for holiday gifting that vary in price, styles and metals. Second, the brand is donating 10% of all online sales to Toys for Tots for Giving Tuesday to help provide gifts for less fortunate children.

The Southern California-based jewelry brand is known for their fashion and fine jewelry that are effortless, versatile and on trend. Whether you're looking for a sparkly pair of earrings to team with a holiday party dress, diamonds for a special someone or new everyday jewelry for yourself, Gorjana is the go-to place for fashionable adornments that'll elevate any wardrobe. Some standouts include the best-selling chain Parker Necklace, layering gift sets, the chic monogram Wilder Alphabet Bracelet and chunky gold Lou Hoops.

Shop ET's top picks of Gorjana jewelry below. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

Parker Necklace
Parker Necklace
Gorjana
Parker Necklace
The bestselling Parker necklace is great for wearing alone or layering with more chains. It has a unique hinge closure that lets you customize the length or add charms. 
$65
Parker Layering Set
Parker Layering Set
Gorjana
Parker Layering Set
Take the guesswork out of the layering trend with this two-piece necklace set. 
$108
Wilder Alphabet Bracelet
Wilder Alphabet Bracelet
Gorjana
Wilder Alphabet Bracelet
For the one who loves a monogram accessory, gift this alphabet bracelet. Give a set of two and get it for $85. 
$48
Rose Ring Set
Rose Ring Set
Gorjana
Rose Ring Set
According to Gorjana, the Rose Ring Set is "inspired by David Rose of Schitt's Creek, this ring set features three bands that feel both timeless and on trend."
$60
Diamond Bar Necklace
Diamond Bar Necklace
Gorjana
Diamond Bar Necklace
In addition to trendy fashion jewelry, Gorjana also offers timeless fine jewelry. Treat yourself to this beautiful diamond bar necklace. 
$295
G Ring Earrings
G Ring Earrings
Gorjana
G Ring Earrings
Make a statement in these oversized, hammered ring hoops. Available in gold, rose gold and silver. 
$60
Chloe Mini Studs
Chloe Mini Studs
Gorjana
Chloe Mini Studs
Small disc stud earrings for everyday wear. 
$32
Floating Diamond Necklace
Floating Diamond Necklace
Gorjana
Floating Diamond Necklace
A single laser-cut diamond floats on a delicate 18k gold chain. 
$335
Baguette White Topaz and Diamond Ring
Baguette White Topaz and Diamond Ring
Gorjana
Baguette White Topaz and Diamond Ring
We are obsessed with this glamorous Baguette White Topaz and Diamond Ring. 
$200
Bespoke Coin Necklace
Bespoke Coin Necklace
Gorjana
Bespoke Coin Necklace
Add a personal touch to this engravable coin pendant necklace. 
$70
Rose Hoops
Rose Hoops
Gorjana
Rose Hoops
These medium-sized gold hoop earrings will take your look from day to night. 
$50
Venice Necklace
Venice Necklace
Gorjana
Venice Necklace
A thick herringbone chain necklace is a staple these days. 
$70
Lou Hoops
Lou Hoops
Gorjana
Lou Hoops
These chunky gold hoop earrings are a must-have. 
$50
Wilder Shimmer Bar Huggies
Wilder Shimmer Bar Huggies
Gorjana
Wilder Shimmer Bar Huggies
Who wouldn't love these subtly sparkly CZ-encrusted huggies? 
$55
Power Gemstone Brooks Bracelet
Power Gemstone Brooks Bracelet for Tranquility
Gorjana
Power Gemstone Brooks Bracelet
The popular Power Gemstone Brooks Bracelet is available in 10 gemstone styles for stacking. 
$38
Parker Huggies
Parker Huggies
Gorjana
Parker Huggies
We love the sleek high-shine look of these silver elongated earrings. 
$50
Parker Pearl Necklace
Parker Pearl Necklace
Gorjana
Parker Pearl Necklace
Pearl jewelry is a huge trend beloved by celebs like Harry Styles and Bella Hadid. 
$75
Kara Padlock Charm Necklace
Kara Padlock Charm Necklace
Gorjana
Kara Padlock Charm Necklace
This edgy, feminine design has a padlock charm and paperclip chain.
$60
On Repeat Layering Set
On Repeat Layering Set
Gorjana
On Repeat Layering Set
A pair of dainty necklaces that are effortlessly versatile. 
$90
Butterfly Necklace
Butterfly Necklace
Gorjana
Butterfly Necklace
This butterfly necklace has a romantic and nostalgic vibe. 
$55
Power Gemstone Ring for Balance
Power Gemstone Ring for Balance
Gorjana
Power Gemstone Ring for Balance
Gift this ring with meaning, featuring the labradorite stone that symbolizes balance. 
$68

