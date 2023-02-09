In a sea of simple black and red gowns, Cardi B was a breath of fresh air on the GRAMMYs red carpet last Sunday in a couture gown fresh off the runway. Her architectural cobalt blue Gaurav Gupta look had debuted at Paris Fashion Week just days before the awards show, and we couldn't take our eyes off Cardi's striking outfit — and equally striking skin and makeup.

How exactly does a makeup artist create a beauty look that works in harmony with such a high-fashion dress, rather than competing with it? Cardi B's GRAMMY makeup artist, Erika La'Pearl, shared her secrets to the rapper's glam look on Instagram. To make Cardi's skin pop against her gown's rich blue shade, La'Pearl used a coat of sunless tanner from SOL by Jergens — on sale for just $16 on Amazon.

After evening out Cardi's skin tone with self tanner, La'Pearl used all Pat McGrath products to create a couture-worthy makeup look: a soft brown smokey eye with a touch of blue, glossy nude lips and satin skin. To recreate Cardi B's makeup look at home, you can shop the exact products used by La'Pearl below.

