Shopping

GRAMMYs Get the Look: Cardi B's Red Carpet-Proof Self Tanner Is on Sale for $16 at Amazon

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
cardi b
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In a sea of simple black and red gowns, Cardi B was a breath of fresh air on the GRAMMYs red carpet last Sunday in a couture gown fresh off the runway. Her architectural cobalt blue Gaurav Gupta look had debuted at Paris Fashion Week just days before the awards show, and we couldn't take our eyes off Cardi's striking outfit — and equally striking skin and makeup.

How exactly does a makeup artist create a beauty look that works in harmony with such a high-fashion dress, rather than competing with it? Cardi B's GRAMMY makeup artist, Erika La'Pearl, shared her secrets to the rapper's glam look on Instagram. To make Cardi's skin pop against her gown's rich blue shade, La'Pearl used a coat of sunless tanner from SOL by Jergens — on sale for just $16 on Amazon.

SOL by Jergens Deep Water Self Tanner Mousse
SOL by Jergens Deep Water Self Tanner Mousse
Amazon
SOL by Jergens Deep Water Self Tanner Mousse

This coconut water-infused self tanner gives your skin a long-lasting healthy glow in just hours without streaking.

$24$16
SOL by Jergens Medium Water Mousse
SOL by Jergens Medium Water Mousse
Amazon
SOL by Jergens Medium Water Mousse

La'Pearl used shade deep on Cardi, but the self tanner is also available in shade medium. 

$24$18

After evening out Cardi's skin tone with self tanner, La'Pearl used all Pat McGrath products to create a couture-worthy makeup look: a soft brown smokey eye with a touch of blue, glossy nude lips and satin skin. To recreate Cardi B's makeup look at home, you can shop the exact products used by La'Pearl below.

PAT McGRATH LABS Mothership I Eyeshadow Palette - Subliminal
PAT McGRATH LABS Mothership I Eyeshadow Palette - Subliminal
Sephora
PAT McGRATH LABS Mothership I Eyeshadow Palette - Subliminal

La’Pearl used the shade Blitz Blue from McGrath's Subliminal palette on Cardi B's eyes to mirror the blue hue of her dress.

$128
PAT McGRATH LABS Skin Fetish: Divine Powder Blush in Desert Orchid
PAT McGRATH LABS Skin Fetish: Divine Powder Blush in Desert Orchid
Sephora
PAT McGRATH LABS Skin Fetish: Divine Powder Blush in Desert Orchid

Even underneath a partial veil, the singer's cheeks looked radiant with this bronzy rose blush.

$39
PAT McGRATH LABS FetishEyes Lengthening Mascara
PAT McGRATH LABS FetishEyes™ Lengthening Mascara
Sephora
PAT McGRATH LABS FetishEyes Lengthening Mascara

After creating a softly smoked eye with brown shadow and black liner, La'Pearl topped off the look with Pat McGrath's lengthening mascara.

$32
PAT McGRATH LABS Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in BROWNOUVEAUX
PAT McGRATH LABS Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in BROWNOUVEAUX
Sephora
PAT McGRATH LABS Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in BROWNOUVEAUX

To add dimension to Cardi B's lips, La'Pearl lined them with this warm brown lip pencil

$29
PAT McGRATH LABS Mini Lip Shine Trio: Nude Venus
PAT McGRATH LABS Mini Lip Shine Trio: Nude Venus
Sephora
PAT McGRATH LABS Mini Lip Shine Trio: Nude Venus

La'Pearl finished off the look with McGrath's Nude Venus lipstick — available in this mini trio with a matching gloss and liner.

$25

RELATED CONTENT:

Stunning Beauty Moments From the 2023 GRAMMYs

GRAMMYs 2023: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and What You Didn’t See on TV

8 Standout Looks at the 2023 Grammys and How to Shop Similar Styles

Harry Styles’ Full Backstage GRAMMYs Interview

Watch Cardi B Get Heated Amid Reported Fight Between Offset and Quavo

2023 GRAMMYS: What You Didn't See on TV

2023 GRAMMY Awards: Complete Winners List