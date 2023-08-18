Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are making magic in the studio once again, rerecording the iconic 1984 ballad "Love Is Alive" for an upcoming The Judds tribute album.

Stefani's vocals take center stage on the reimagined track, with husband Shelton providing the harmony. The enduring love song is featured as the first single off A Tribute to the Judds, a compilation album to be released Oct. 27 on BMG in honor of The Judds' 40th anniversary.

"I have always admired The Judds, and I am so thrilled to be part of this album," Stefani, 53, said in a statement. "'Love Is Alive' is an iconic track and performing the song with Blake is a perfect way to honor their timeless discography."

The real-life couple has previously released a number of collaborations, including "Happy Anywhere," "Nobody But You," "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" and "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

"The Judds are one of the greatest country acts of our lifetime. 80’s country music is my favorite decade, and I’ve been singing Judd songs for as long as I can remember," Shelton, 47, added in the statement . "'Love Is Alive' was on their first album, and we wanted to stick pretty close to the original version, and Gwen just nails the vocal. We’re thrilled to be part of this tribute album."

Listen to the new version -- and the original -- below.

The tribute album comes on the heels of The Judds' final tour, which saw Wynonna Judd hitting the road with a star-studded roster of famous pals in the wake of her mom, Naomi Judd's, death.

"I continue to find myself both grateful and humbled by the unwavering support from my fellow artists, music community, and of course, the fans," Wynonna said in a statement last year when announcing the tour lineup, which included Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini and Trisha Yearwood.

Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in her Tennessee home on April 30, 2022. She was 76.

Nearly one year later, Wynonna took the stage at the CMT Music Awards in a "bittersweet" moment. Joined by McBryde to perform "I Want to Know What Love Is," Wynonna pointed to the sky and said, "Mama, you need to be here."

In an interview with ET at the event, Wynonna said she would use the platform as an opportunity to help others struggling with their mental health.

"I'm going to use my time to talk to anyone out there who is struggling," Wynonna said. "It's an opportunity to help somebody."

The 59-year-old singer also said that she had returned to the studio to work on new music as "part of the grieving process."

"It's part of the shedding of the guilt and the shame, and it's also hope," she added. "So it's all happening at once."

Keeping in the theme of musical families, Stefani's 17-year-old son Kingston, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, recently delivered his own debut performance at Shelton's Ole Red restaurant-bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. The teen earned a standing ovation before Shelton walked on stage to give his step-son a big hug.

Afterwards, Shelton grabbed a guitar, sat on a stool and leaned into the mic for a little joke.

"I mean, I'm not gonna let him close out the show. You know what I mean?" he quipped. "I'm still in competition mode a little bit."

He then asked the packed crowd, "I was trying to think, how do you follow that?" Then someone in the crowd could be heard yelling, "With Gwen!"

Shelton responded by playing No Doubt's "Don't Speak" on his guitar, prompting Stefani to join him onstage. Video footage shows her walk up with a red Solo cup and take a sip before hugging her hubby from behind. Stefani then grabbed a mic and belted out the 1995 classic.

See the moment below.

RELATED CONTENT:

