Gwen Stefani is fantasizing about what it would have been like to meet Blake Shelton when they were a lot younger.

On Throwback Thursday, the 46-year-old singer put her Photoshop skills to good use and decided to morph together flashback pics of her and Shelton. In the Instagram post, Stefani is seen in full No Doubt fashion, wearing her hair back, a red lip and matching T-shirt. As for Shelton, the 42-year-old country crooner is smiling ear-to-ear in the pic while sporting a mullet and several layers of clothing.

He also appears to be putting his arm around Stefani, but it's clear that's a result of Photoshop.

The power couple is known for their adorableness. On Valentine's Day, Stefani shared a candid pic of the pair, and declared in the caption: "You're my favorite."

The feelings are certainly mutual. When ET asked Shelton if the No Doubt frontwoman was his "forever" person, he exclaimed, "I would like to think so, come on. This is romance around here, of course!"

