Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin Wore These Celeb-Approved Hunter Boots — And They're on Sale on Amazon

By Lauren Gruber
Gwyneth Paltrow
Between her viral courtroom outfits, effortless red carpet looks and chic fashion curations on Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow has cemented herself as one of Hollywood's most stylish celebrities. The actress, businesswoman and mom just posted a summer fashion roundup on Instagram featuring some of her favorites — and we spotted a certain pair of iconic rain boots.

In the fourth picture of her Instagram slideshow, Paltrow and her daughter, Apple Martin, showed off matching pairs of forest green Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots.

Paltrow certainly isn't the only famous fan of Hunter rain boots. Royals including Meghan Markle and the late Princess Diana as well as Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid and others have all been spotted wearing the waterproof wellies. 

Below, we've found where to shop Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin's Hunter boots on sale, as well as more fall-ready styles from the brand. For even more footwear inspiration, check out our favorite loafers for fall 2023.

Hunter Women's Original Tall Snow Boot
HUNTER Women's Original Tall Snow Boot
Hunter Women's Original Tall Snow Boot

Paltrow and her daughter's rain-ready boots appear to be this classic style from Hunter.

$150$26-$118
Hunter Womens Original Short
Hunter Womens Original Short
Hunter Womens Original Short

The rainboots are also available in a shorter, mid-calf height.

$140$109
Hunter Womens Original Chelsea Rubber Textile Boots
HUNTER Womens Original Chelsea Rubber Textile Boots
Hunter Womens Original Chelsea Rubber Textile Boots

Style and comfort seamlessly blend in this Chelsea-cut version of Hunter's Original rubber boot.

$140$123 AND UP
Hunter Women's Original Tall Rain Boot - Gloss
Hunter Women's Original Tall Rain Boot - Gloss
Hunter Women's Original Tall Rain Boot - Gloss

A gloss finish gives these Hunter boots an extra chic look.

$150
Hunter Women's Original Play Short Boots
Hunter Women's Original Play Short Boots
Hunter Women's Original Play Short Boots

"I’ve gotten so many compliments on these boots," wrote one happy reviewer. "They’re comfy and nice looking enough to wear to work on a rainy day."

$110
Hunter Original Play Clogs for Women
Hunter Original Play Clogs for Women
Hunter Original Play Clogs for Women

These funky, chunky clogs lend a playful look to any outfit.

$75
Hunter Women's Original Short Gloss Rain Boots
Hunter Women's Original Short Gloss Rain Boots
Hunter Women's Original Short Gloss Rain Boots

Make a statement this season in glossy bright red Hunter boots.

$150$94
Hunter Play Short Sherpa Insulated Boots
Hunter Play Short Sherpa Insulated Boots
Hunter Play Short Sherpa Insulated Boots

Lined with vegan shearling fleece, these waterproof boots are perfect for colder climates.

$125

