Between her viral courtroom outfits, effortless red carpet looks and chic fashion curations on Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow has cemented herself as one of Hollywood's most stylish celebrities. The actress, businesswoman and mom just posted a summer fashion roundup on Instagram featuring some of her favorites — and we spotted a certain pair of iconic rain boots.

In the fourth picture of her Instagram slideshow, Paltrow and her daughter, Apple Martin, showed off matching pairs of forest green Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots.

Paltrow certainly isn't the only famous fan of Hunter rain boots. Royals including Meghan Markle and the late Princess Diana as well as Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid and others have all been spotted wearing the waterproof wellies.

Below, we've found where to shop Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin's Hunter boots on sale, as well as more fall-ready styles from the brand. For even more footwear inspiration, check out our favorite loafers for fall 2023.

