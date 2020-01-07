Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about living with her husband.

The 47-year-old actress covers the February issue of Harper's Bazaar and jokes about how life has changed since moving in with her husband, Brad Falchuk. The pair tied the knot in 2018, but didn't move in together until one year later.

"So our sex life is over," Paltrow quips as a result of cohabitation. "I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people."

"One of my best friends was like, 'That is my dream. Don’t ever move in,'" she adds. "I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together."

In a June interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Paltrow said that Falchuk initially stayed separately from her when his two children from a previous relationship -- Isabella and Brody -- were with him three nights a week.

"All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," Paltrow said at the time. She added that the arrangement is "perfect" for maintaining "polarity" as instructed by her intimacy teacher, Michaela Boehm.

A couple of months later, Paltrow explained why they finally decided it was the right time to merge their homes.

"We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle, and now we’re moving in together this month," Paltrow said, referencing her two kids with her ex-husband, Chris Martin -- Apple, 15, and Moses, 13 -- and Falchuk's children.

Now, the couple is happily living together, with Falchuk gushing to Harper's that Paltrow is "stunning and she's charming and she's completely disarming."

"There’s a public Gwyneth Paltrow, and there are all these ideas about who that is. And the reality is, the real Gwyneth Paltrow is so much more amazing, so much more than that, and that’s the one that I keep getting struck by and can’t believe I’m married to," he says. "All that curiosity and humility and non-judgment and desire for growth, and openness and excitement about the world. It’s like, well, when that’s your wife, how do you not have the same approach?"

As for Paltrow, though she remains tight-lipped about some aspects of her private life, through life experiences and personal growth, she's learned to care less about what people think.

"Having been a public person for such a long time, I’m quite guarded about my private life. At the same time there are a lot of things I’m very open about," she explains. "I think I get more and more open as the years go on. I think that maybe comes in life when the degree to which you’re pretending to be someone else -- or still hoping you’re going to be someone else -- starts to diminish, and you’re like, 'Here I am. Okay. So what?'"

